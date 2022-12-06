Will The Batgirl Directors Work With DC Again After Their Movie Was Canceled? They Have One Request

Usually, after a film goes through the main photography, this is the final indicator that it will be released at some point, unlike countless films that go through the development/preparation stage, but never see the light. And yet, at the beginning of this year, we received one of the exceptions to this rule, since “Batgirl” was canceled back in August, despite the fact that it had already been filmed. Although the public will never see a DC film directed by Leslie Grace (except for those who attended secret screenings), its directors Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah shared one request they have if the opportunity to work with DC again appears. their way.

“Batgirl” was supposed to be Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah’s next big movie after it made a splash with 2020’s “Bad Guys for Life,” although in that case it would have been released exclusively to HBO Max subscribers, not to be shown in theaters. In any case, when the directing duo was asked if they were ready to collaborate with Warner Bros./DC again, they replied:

We would like to work on the DC project in the future, but there is one request: the film should be released. This is the only request.

It’s a reasonable request, given the circumstances. Earlier in their interview with Deadline, Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah described the constant storage of Batgirl as a “traumatic experience,” especially considering that they learned about this shocking news in Morocco just two days after El Arbi’s wedding. In the role of El Arbi, such a move was “quite unprecedented,” and at a time when Warner Bros. Discovery put an end to Batgirl, he and Fallah edited only one version of the film. So yes, you can’t blame these two for wanting another DC movie they hypothetically worked on to actually be released. Honestly, such a request should be included in their contract.

Set in the DC Extended Universe sequel, Batgirl would see Barbara Gordon Leslie Grace make her superhero debut, battling a pyromaniac known as Firefly, played by Brendan Fraser. Along with J.K. Simmons reprising the role of Commissioner James Gordon after his brief appearance as a character in “Justice League,” this movie would also bring back Michael Keaton’s Batman after his big return to the cape and hood in “The Flash.” The Batgirl cast also included Jacob Scipio, Ivory Aquino, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson and Ethan Kaye, and the villain Killer Moth was also expected to appear. The script was written by Kristina Hodson from Birds of Prey and The Flash.

Although nothing happened with “Batgirl”, Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah left their mark on the superhero media this year by shooting two episodes of “Miss Marvel”, which can be broadcast on a Disney+ subscription. Needless to say, if it is announced that these two will be joining another DC project, we will let you know. Upcoming DC movies we expect in 2023 include Shazam! “Rage of the Gods”, “Flash”, “Blue Beetle”, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”.