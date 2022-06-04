Will the Actor will react to Kate Bush memes in Season 4 of TikTok’s “Very Strange Things”

Noah Schnapp shared a new TikTok in which he reacts to all the memes with Kate Bush that appeared shortly after the release of the first volume of season 4 of “Very Strange Things”. The premiere of the 4th season of “Very strange Things” took place on May 27, almost three years after the premiere of the 3rd season. The season tells about the Byers family and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who live in California. Meanwhile, the rest of the gang in Hawkins discovers that they are still being attacked by creatures from the Wrong Side. In particular, they are dealing with the terrible Vecna, who uses the Vecna curse on his victims, which almost always leads to a fatal outcome.

The 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” with a long timekeeping and an expanded cast follows several story arcs. One of the most heartfelt story arcs was about Max (Sadie Sink), who is going through the grief of losing her brother. Max finds solace in music, and her favorite song is “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, which she listens to on repeat. When Max becomes one of Vecna’s victims, she survives no matter what when Bush’s song brings her back to reality. This powerful scene revived the fans’ love for Bush’s songs.

In a new TikTok video (via @noahschnappbr), Schnapp filmed how he reacts to Bush’s memes after the premiere of season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”. The video shows Schnapp pretending to scroll through his “for you” page on the platform after May 27. Every TikTok is a Bush song, and fans have even given up on the accelerated version.

Although the video is a joke, it is hardly an exaggeration, as fans have been fascinated by Bush’s song since the release of season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”. In fact, the 37-year-old song topped the Apple Music charts in the United States, as well as in many countries around the world. It also quickly became a viral TikTok song. The song really resonated with the audience as it resonated with Max’s grief and emotional vulnerability and gave her solace. Some viewers were longtime Bush fans, while others are completely unfamiliar with the British icon. Regardless of their familiarity with Bush, audiences across the board are discovering or rediscovering the singer’s impressive work.

Schnapp’s TikTok and constant preoccupation with Bush really illustrate the attraction that Stranger Things has. “Very Strange Things” has always been filled with nostalgia for the ’80s, but it’s very intriguing to see that they have the power to bring the 1985 song back to international attention. In fact, Bush herself is actually a fan of “Very Strange Things,” which was one of the keys to the show getting permission to use it. Three years later, “Very Strange Things” returned, as if no time had passed, and quickly revived the 37-year-old song. This really highlights the degree of popularity of “Very Strange Things” and its impact on loyal fans.