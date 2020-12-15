Will the $ 908 Billion Incentive Plan Benefit Bitcoin?

Things are getting hot for the incentive plan expected to be issued by the US government to mitigate the effects of coronavirus, Bitcoin investors are curious. Although a substantial agreement has been reached for the $ 908 billion incentive plan, there is no clear date yet. So what does the implementation of this incentive package mean for BTC?

There are warm developments in the 2nd incentive package, which is expected to be issued to relieve the people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the information provided by Forbes, lawmakers are finally ready for the $ 908 billion stimulus package, but an official agreement has not yet been reached.

It is also curious how Bitcoin will be affected with the acceptance of a possible $ 908 billion incentive package. The first incentive package released this year has had a very positive impact on the BTC price. Despite uncertainties, it is thought that the second incentive scheme could strengthen BTC’s value store position.

In 2021, the key asset will again be ‘digital gold’

As part of the pandemic, many governments released stimulus packages this year, and inflation fears for investors have skyrocketed. Bitcoin was one of the assets that investors knocked on their door to avoid inflation. With the 2nd incentive plan expected to come out from the crypto money industry, according to experts, the Bitcoin price may rise. Analysts suggest that if the stimulus plan goes into effect by the end of this year, BTC could explode at the start of the new year.

Ilia Maksimenka, CEO of an Estonia-based cryptocurrency wallet provider, made parallel comments on the issue.

“The indicators for Bitcoin are extremely positive for 2021. As governments around the world print money in response to the Covid-19 pandemic; macro trends point to ‘digital gold’ next year as well ”

Key incentive scheme for bitcoin price to see $ 20k?

While the bullish rally continues for Bitcoin, the price is now showing $ 19,300. In the bull run that started in early November, there were consolidation processes and short-term declines, but BTC bulls are fighting to stay above $ 19,000. In this process, although the price of Bitcoin rose up to about 19 thousand 900, it failed to break the $ 20 thousand threshold.

Most analysts compare the current performance of Bitcoins to 2016, referring to the times before the bull storm rather than 2017 when the all-time record was broken. With many important companies such as PayPal and MicroStartegy showing up in the Bitcoin market and the momentum of the possible incentive package, 2021 could be much brighter for BTC.



