Will the 2020 Bitcoin (BTC) Rally End Like Rally 2017?

The 2020 Bitcoin (BTC) rally has met the expectations of many, with over $ 20,000 as of now. BTC most recently got as close as possible to the $ 20,000 level during the 2017 rally, but was not successful. In the continuation of the record in 2017, the BTC / USD parity declined to $ 3,000. Billionaire Glenn Hutchins announced that he did not think such a thing in the 2020 rally.

Hutchins comments on the 2020 Bitcoin rally: There are some real differences

Glenn Hutchins, co-founder of a $ 39 billion private equity firm, is one of the famous figures in financial markets. Hutchins thinks there are big differences between the current state of the cryptocurrency market and its 2017 state.

Talking to CNBC, Hutchins explained these differences as follows:

“There are some real differences between this market and the other. This rally was not driven by individual investors. This happened with big investors and companies. You have reported on Paul Tudor Jones and Stan Druckenmiller’s Bitcoin investments. Many companies have invested in it, and there are those who offer it as a payment service, such as PayPal. “

It seems that the real rally started after names like Paul Tudor Jones and companies like MicroStrategy announced their investments. In 2017, the biggest and perhaps the only sign for institutional investors was CME’s Bitcoin futures contracts.

"Right now the #bitcoin price is within $100 of its all-time high in 2017 … but there is some real differences between this market and that one," says Glenn Hutchins. $btc pic.twitter.com/BgrFcHViFk — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) December 16, 2020

Stablecoins and DeFi sector also attract attention

Referring to the fact that the number of people participating in the “Bitcoin economy” has increased significantly for the time being, Hutchins stated that the number of wallet addresses is proof of this. Hutchins also pointed out that the industry is not just growing in the form of BTC.

According to the famous billionaire, the stablecoin industry was another area that saw record growth after Bitcoin:

Stablecoins indexed to the US dollar are widely accepted. These came close to transferring $ 1 trillion in value in 2020. ”

Tether’s (USDT) total market value is rapidly approaching $ 20 billion. The last area Hutchins touches on is decentralized finance (DeFi). The billionaire fund manager stated that the “digital money economy” is just beginning to gain attention and winked at the DeFi sector.



