Will Taylor Swift play a cameo in “Anatomy of Passion”? Fans are going crazy with the theories of the Season 18 finale

The 18th season of the long-running media drama will end with a two-part finale on Thursday, May 26. On Tuesday, May 24, TikTok user @thethriftyswiftie posted a screenshot of an entry on Swift’s IMDb page, which said that she would play herself in one of the episodes of the series Shondaland.

Fans began to speculate whether this means that the singer “Shake It Off” will play a real cameo role in the finale, or one of her songs will be presented. Meanwhile, the rating of “Anatomy of Passion” on IMDb was mysteriously removed. (Any IMDb user with an account can edit the website.)

An appearance on the ABC series would make sense for Swift. The Reputation singer is known as a devoted fan of the series and even named one of her cats Meredith Gray in honor of the heroine Ellen Pompeo. The 52-year-old Pompeo also appeared in the 2015 video for Swift’s song “Bad Blood”.

Unfortunately for the Swifts, who were hoping to see the “Fearless” singer in the corridors of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, a source confirmed that Swift would not appear in the finale this week.

Although the Pennsylvania native won’t be on the TV show this week, her fans believe the release of her next re-recorded album is imminent. “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” was released on May 6, reinforcing theories that a reimagined version of “1989” would be the Grammy Award winner’s next album. Swift previously released “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”, also a 1989 track, in September 2021.

The eternal lover of Easter eggs, the singer of “You Belong With Me” gave her fans other tips, including using a 1989 model car in the short film “Everything is Too Good” and released a collection of 1989 goods earlier this month.

In addition to working on re-recording her discography before Lover, Swift was also busy inspiring new graduates. On May 18, she performed at the graduation ceremony of 2022 at New York University after she was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Fine Arts by the university.

“I’m… 90% sure that the main reason I’m here is because I have a song called “22”. And let me just say that I’m glad to be here with you today as we celebrate and graduate from NYU. 2022,” Swift joked during her speech.

In addition to making introductory speeches, the folklore singer binge watched a lot of TV shows, in addition to “Anatomy of Passion”. She recently recommended Hulu’s “Conversations with Friends” featuring her longtime boyfriend Joe Alvin.

On May 15, Swift supported the latest project of her 31-year-old British beau via Instagram Stories. She shared a screenshot of a positive review of Sally Rooney’s adaptation, writing: “I can confirm that it’s phenomenal.”