Will Taylor Swift Be At The 2020 American Music Awards?

Taylor Swift’s 2020 changed dramatically due to Covid-19. Instead of embarking on her Lover Tour, she focused on releasing an album, Folklore. After performing at the Country Music Awards, the singer could make a new appearance, this time at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Taylor Swift is no stranger to the awards show. She first performed at the AMAs in 2008, singing “White Horse”. It followed with more performances in 2010, 2012 and 2014. After disappearing for 2 years, Swift returned in 2018, where she sang her Reputation song “I Did Something Bad”.

But Taylor Swift’s biggest performance at the AMAs was without a doubt her most recent. In 2019, she presented a medley, which began with a visual statement about her battle for her master recordings. The performance included songs from her album Lover, and some classics like “Love Story.”

Taylor Swift’s nominations at the 2020 AMAs

At the 2020 American Music Awards, Swift is nominated for Artist of the Year, where she is the only female nominee. She is also nominated for Favorite Music Video for “Cardigan,” Favorite Female Artist – Pop / Rock, and Favorite Album – Pop / Rock for Folklore.

If Taylor Swift were to win Artist of the Year, it would be her third straight win in that category and her sixth overall. If she wins Favorite Female Pop / Rock Artist, it will also be her third win in a row.

As we’ve mentioned in Somagnews, no artist has done that since Whitney Houston. It would also be her fifth overall win in the category, the most by any artist in the history of the awards show.



