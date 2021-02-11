Will students have the right to benefit from meal vouchers?

A bill to grant meal tickets to students has been studied in the National Assembly. Why not offer meal tickets to students in need? To fight poverty, which has increased since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, LR deputies have studied the possibility.

Alarm bell for student pSrecariousness! Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of students have suffered. Indeed, they are no longer able to meet their needs.

And for good reason, most lack of income. The reason ? In order to finance their studies, many had landed a student job contract. Thus, it allowed them to live each month.

However, because of the health crisis, many businesses have closed their doors. So the affected students can no longer go to work. Thus, some do not receive partial unemployment. Others, however, have been made redundant.

So some don’t know how to get out of it at all. In the Assembly, about sixty deputies came up with a solution: offer them meal vouchers.

Indeed, the deputies of the LR group have unveiled about fifteen proposals. So all to help the most deprived. Among them, create a restaurant ticket for young people.

Thus, according to 20 Minutes, its text calls for the creation of restaurant tickets. But what will they look like on the employee meal voucher model we all know?

So these tickets would be worth 6.60 euros. Half would then be paid for by the state. A project that received the support of various elected officials, from the majority and the opposition. Moreover, Danièle Hérin and Patrick Vignal also appreciated the project.

STUDENTS: TICKETS AT 6.60 EUROS

It must be said that this project is not by chance. “46% of students have a job next to college” and “20% of them live below the poverty line,” said our colleagues from Mouv in January 2021.

However, this is not the only solution to help students in precarious situations. In fact, meals for one euro have already been set up in the restaurants of the Crous.

On January 21, Emmanuel Macron unveiled two meals a day at one euro per meal in U restaurants. Thus, they are open with take-out meals.

So, since September, the Crous had set up one meal per day for one euro (against 3.30 euros). Problem, this help is for fellows.

Then the executive put in place a “shrink check.” The goal? “To allow all young people who need it much easier access, and with care, to a professional. ”

Moreover, Frédérique Vidal, had confirmed it on the set of BFMTV. “All the students who express the need will be able to follow an adapted care course. “