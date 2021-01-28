Will stop updating Bleeding Edge to focus on Project Mara

This melee-type online title went on sale in early 2020 on Xbox consoles and PC, although it has not managed to succeed.

Bleeding Edge says goodbye before reaching one year of life. It will not stop being available, but Ninja Theory has decided not to continue nurturing it with content. The project, launched in March 2020 for Xbox One and PC, has failed to captivate gamers. His commitment to an online experience with melee battles and elements of the MOBA genre, far from curdling, has been relegated. The British study has confirmed on Twitter that it prefers to allocate its efforts and resources to its ambitious future projects.

“With the studio now focused on our new projects (Senua’s Saga, Project Mara and The Insight Project), we have decided that there will be no more content updates for Bleeding Edge. The game is still playable on Xbox and PC. Thanks to the fans for continuing to gather in squads “and for continuing to create chaos, they have written.

No specific optimization for Xbox Series

Bleeding Edge has not been one of the games chosen to be optimized on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s next-generation consoles. However, as with the rest of the games on the platform, it is completely backward compatible. The title of Ninja Theory does not resemble other projects, although it is very focused on combat, part of the DNA of the creators of Heavenly Sword, DMC and Enslaved: Odyssey to the West.

Ninja Theory was one of the studios that recently joined Xbox Game Studios. However, Bleeding Edge was a video game that they were developing prior to its acquisition, as an experiment. The focus, however, is on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, one of the games that will use the Unreal Engine 5. In Project Mara, of which the British offered some interesting details, they will again explore the complexity of the human mind. The whole adventure will take place in a room with photorealistic graphics.