Will “Star Wars” and Oscar Isaac play By Dameron again? That’s what the actor says

Is the Skywalker saga over? Lately, it seems that Lucasfilm is starting to make an effort to start a new era on the Star Wars timeline that doesn’t completely depend on the story (and family) that started it all. With that in mind, we have to wonder if fan-favorite franchises from this period, such as Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron, will still be explored. In the past, the actor didn’t seem interested in the prospect of returning, but let’s talk about the last thoughts he shared when asked about his new pilot role.

After completing the role of Poe Dameron in the 2019 film “Star Wars: Skywalker. And he memorably joked (?) that he would return to Dameron if he needed another home. That’s what he’s saying now:

I don’t know. I am open to everything. You’ll never know. I don’t have any real feelings, anyway. I’m open to any good story. Time is the only thing that becomes a problem… when you get older, you have kids and all that. What place do [films] occupy? If there was a great story and a great director, and [Lucasfilm president] Katie [Kennedy] came up to me and said: “I have a great idea,” then I’m so open to it.

According to SiriusXM, Oscar Isaac leaves his options open. While it certainly doesn’t look like he’ll be returning to his orange jumpsuit in the near future, the actor isn’t giving up on the idea of returning to a galaxy far, far away-if he comes across the right project. Two things seem to influence how he makes decisions in the future. He should establish a connection with the plot and the director, and he should have enough time to really do the project.

Oscar Isaac is 43 years old, he has two young sons, 5-year-old Eugene and 2-year-old Mads. When he started working on the sci-fi franchise in 2014, the actor was not yet married and was not a father. These days, he may have other priorities, and he may be more picky about the projects he decides to subscribe to.

I can certainly imagine Lucasfilm exploring Dameron’s software in the future by releasing a Disney+ series dedicated to the character, or even a solo film. But, on the other hand, the actor and the cast of the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy faced a lot of unforeseen changes in the creative direction and so on. Isaac previously talked about the “Disney Overlords” due to the fact that they were not ready to show the relationship between Poe and Finn on the screen after he “clicked” on them, as well as about the great excitement of fans about them becoming canon. (Seriously, is there still tension there?)

After completing his work as a Po, Oscar Isaac has been part of some major projects, such as Dune, which Star Wars is associated with, and Marvel’s Moon Knight, which could lead to him becoming one of the new MCU heroes who will join the next Avengers films. We’ll need to see how this all works out as we keep an eye on all the upcoming “Star Wars” that come our way. But you can stream his past appearances in SW using a Disney+ subscription.