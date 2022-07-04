Will [SPOILER] be alive in the fifth season of “Very Strange Things”? The star responds

Warning: SPOILERS of season 4 of “Very strange Things” are ahead.

Since many characters are no longer alive after the recent finale, one star talks about whether they are alive in the fifth season of the series “Very Strange Things”. The fourth season of the popular Netflix series turned out to be the most ambitious for the Duffer brothers. Newsreels confirmed the survival of Hopper David Harbor from the explosive Season 3 finale at the Russian underground base. The new season of “Very Strange Things” also showed the survival of Dr. Brenner played by Matthew Modine and his ongoing secret work in anticipation of a new threat “from the inside out”.

The biggest takeaway from season 4 of “Very Strange Things” was the appearance of Vecna, a super-powerful and terrifying entity living inside Out, who apparently kills teenagers at random in Hawkins. As the group raced to put an end to his string of murders, they not only learned the truth about his backstory as the First, original patient in Brenner’s experiments, sent to the Upside Down by the young Eleven, but also saw the deaths of several major characters, including Brenner himself. As the development of the last chapter of the series continues, not only viewers are looking forward to news about the fate of one of the characters of the fifth season of “Very Strange Cases”.

Ahead of the premiere of the last two episodes on Netflix, actress Sadie Sink contacted Deadline to talk about the fourth season of “Very Strange Things.” Discussing the fate of Max, who first died and was apparently brought back to life by Eleven, Sink said she didn’t even know. if Max is alive in the fifth season and that the creators remain very silent. See what Sink said below:

“They were very secretive about the fifth season as a whole. We had a conversation. They called me before I read the ninth episode because the script literally says Max is dying. So they called me in advance and said: “Just warning you, it’s out there, so you’re not really in shock. I have no idea what will happen in five and what it looks like. I can’t find her in the void. So who knows where she is and in what condition.”

Although Sink herself teased him ahead of the show’s return, many viewers were left with tears in their eyes as Max’s initial death in season 4 of “Very Strange Things” at the hands of Vecna, and Eleven turned out to be too late to stop him from attacking her. The mood quickly changed to hopeful when Millie’s character Bobby Brown seemingly brought Max back to life, keeping her in the void when the whole group visited her and Lucas in the hospital, where she lies in a coma. As Sink notes, Eleven did briefly enter the void while in the hospital, hoping to help her wake up, only to find out that Max was nowhere to be seen, which made many viewers wonder where she might be and if Max was alive at all.

Given that Sink has confirmed that she is returning in the fifth season of “Very Strange Things” and that various gates in the Opposite direction around Hawkins have apparently closed, many continue to claim that Max is still alive. Since those involved in the show have not specified a timeline for when season 5 may begin, it looks like Sink and fans will have to wait a while to find out if Max will come out of the coma alive or if something more devastating is waiting for her. in the final season. In the meantime, viewers can review the entire 4th season of “Very Strange Things”, which is currently being broadcast on Netflix.