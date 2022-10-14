Will Smith’s Q score really dropped after the slap at the Oscars. Two reasons why it may no longer matter

Will Smith was previously one of the most popular stars in the world, even before the “Oscar Night 2022”. When he hit Chris Rock live on stage, Smith’s perception by the general public certainly changed. And while there has been recent evidence that Smith is still suffering some painful consequences from the event months later, it’s unclear whether those consequences really matter.

It was recently revealed that Will Smith’s Q score has dropped significantly since the last measurement in January. The Q score is an indicator of attractiveness that is assigned to everything from celebrities to brands. Smith’s positive Q score dropped from 39 to 24, and his negative score rose from less than 10 to 26. These are significant changes, indicating that Smith’s sympathy for the general public has significantly decreased. However, Vanity Fair suggests that in the age of social media, the Q score may not mean what it once did.

These days, a potentially more accurate indicator of the public’s attitude to a celebrity than a survey of random people at the age of six is how people react to them on social media. Will Smith still has over 63 million followers on Instagram, and in the last couple of months (since he returned to social media after a slap break) his posts are again gaining hundreds of thousands, if not millions of likes, and tens of thousands of comments. That’s where his posts were before the slap.

Will Smith’s professional life also seems to be getting back on track. After several of Smith’s projects were shelved due to the slap, though not necessarily because of it, Will Smith’s new Apple TV + Emancipation movie is now due for release in December. Although the film was talked about as a possible Oscar contender, it was unclear whether the film would actually be released in time for it to be considered.

The fact that it’s released in time to compete for awards seems to indicate that Apple doesn’t think the Will Smith connection will tarnish the film in any way. They think people will either be interested in a brand new Will Smith movie, or at least they don’t think Smith will hinder the success of the movie.

Q points are one of those things that are generally considered important in the industry when it comes to which stars are considered profitable, but we, the world, may have changed so much that they don’t mean what they used to, or perhaps how the Calculated Q score should be updated to include it includes things like perception on social media.