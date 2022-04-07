Will Smith’s Oscar scandal has become a “nightmare” for his family: he may “never fully restore” trust

Impact on them all. The fallout from Will Smith’s argument with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars is taking its toll on the family of the King Richard star as they await the results of the Academy’s investigation.

“Will knows that the road to redemption will be long and painful, and some part of him is used to the fact that he will never be able to fully repair the damage caused.”

Smith’s family, including wife Jada Pinkett Smith, sons Tre, 29, and Jayden, 23, and daughter Willow, 21, avoid explicit comments on the situation so as not to attract even more attention. “They know that the best course of action is to remain silent,” the insider said. “The only healer is time.”

The 53-year-old Fresh Prince of Bel-Air graduate made headlines on March 27 when he hit 57-year-old Rock during the ceremony. When the comedian presented the award, he joked about 50-year-old Pinkett Smith, who appeared in the series “G.I. Jane 2, referring to her shaved head. While the Matrix actress was rolling her eyes, Smith stormed onto the stage and slapped Rock in the face before returning to his seat and telling him, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

The Philadelphia native apologized for his behavior, tearfully accepting the Oscar for Best Actor for his work in the film “King Richard”. “In my life, I am called to love people, protect them and be a river for my people,” an emotional Smith said at the time. “I want to apologize to the academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. …But love will make you do crazy things.”

The next day, the “Gettin’ Jiggy With It” rapper publicly apologized to Rock for his “unacceptable and inexcusable” reaction at the awards ceremony. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am confused, and my actions did not indicate who I want to be. There is no place for violence in the world of love and kindness,” Smith wrote in a statement on Instagram.

He continued: “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the visitors and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams family and my King Richard family. I deeply regret that my behavior has tarnished what has otherwise been a great journey for all of us.”

Pinkett Smith apparently reacted to the incident on March 29 when she shared a quote on Instagram that read: “This is the season of healing, and that’s what I’m here for.”

On the same day, Willow shared her own quote via Instagram, reading: “Do you know who is going through a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind.” On Saturday, April 2, she shared on Twitter some philosophical reflections, which some fans interpreted as a reaction to the scandal with her father at the Oscars. “The meaning of life is a challenge,” Willow wrote. “Life is a series of reactions.”