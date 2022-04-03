Will Smith’s Netflix Movie Postponed Due to Oscar Slap Controversy

Will Smith’s upcoming Netflix movie “Fast and Loose” has been postponed due to controversy surrounding the slap the actor gave Chris Rock.

The upcoming Netflix movie with Will Smith Fast & Loose has been postponed after the actor punched comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. Before Rock presented the award for best documentary, the former Oscar host joked about the baldness of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, saying that he couldn’t wait to see her in “Soldiers.” Jane 2. Jada recently shaved her head due to alopecia, an autoimmune disease that can cause hair loss. Although Rock’s joke drew laughter from the entire audience, including Smith himself, the actor then stormed onto the stage and slapped Rock in the face, and later shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” Later in the evening, Smith won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role as Richard Williams in the sports drama King Richard.

After the attack on Smith, there were immediate consequences. Celebrities and social media rallied around Rock, condemning Smith for his actions. Reports soon surfaced of a possible lawsuit against the actor, as the Los Angeles police were apparently talking to Rock, letting him know that they were ready to arrest Smith for battery. Rock refused to press charges. The Academy immediately launched an investigation that could lead to Smith’s suspension and the revocation of his award. However, Smith declined membership in the Academy before action was taken.

Now, according to a recent THR report, Smith’s upcoming Netflix movie “Fast and Furious” has been postponed due to controversy surrounding his attack on Rock. In the film, Smith was supposed to play a crime boss who has to piece together his life after losing his memory after an attack, eventually finding out that he led a double life as a poor CIA agent. Fast & Loose was previously in limbo as they were looking for a director after director David Leitch quit the project a week before the Oscar incident.

After the slap, Smith faced various consequences. On a personal level, many of his friends, colleagues and fans on social media have come out condemning his actions. The ramifications in his career were also rapid. Along with the suspension of Smith’s production on Netflix, “Bad Guys 4” was also reportedly halted due to the backlash. The upcoming film of the Bad Guys franchise was announced shortly after the release of Bad Guys Forever. It is reported that Smith was given 40 pages of the script just a few days before the Oscar ceremony.

The controversy surrounding the Oscar incident erupted a week after Smith ran into Rock. However, Netflix’s rejection of Fast & Loose is another sign that Smith’s actions will have consequences beyond the Academy itself. How long this will last remains unclear – many celebrities before Smith experienced great controversy, but returned to meet and even surpass their previous fame. Smith’s lengthy apology after his departure from the Academy is just one of the ways the actor tried to recover from the incident, but at the moment it wasn’t enough to save Fast & Loose, and it’s unclear what it would take to restore the actor’s image. completely.