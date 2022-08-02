Will Smith’s ex-wife Cherie Zampino has admitted that she is raising him with Jada Pinkett

Actor Will Smith was at the top of the entertainment business before the Academy Awards in 2022. But after he took the stage and slapped Chris Rock on national television, public opinion about the multi-talent who won the Oscar changed. And as the conversation around the slap continues, Smith’s ex-wife Cherie Zampino honestly admits that she is raising him and Jada Pinkett with him.

Shari Zampino is an actress and businesswoman who recently debuted in the current drama season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During the show, it was mentioned that she is Will Smith’s ex-wife, and the former couple have a child together named Trey Smith. She recently appeared on the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope (opens in new tab) to talk about everything about housewives, where the conversation eventually turned to her relationship with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and co-parenting with the couple. She spoke honestly about how the trio has been working all these years, saying:

I won’t say it’s easy. From the very beginning, my heart is always for my child. My child comes first. He really knows. He comes first. So it’s not about me anymore. We’re not together, it’s not about me. It’s about him. Then Jada shows up, and then Will has kids. So how do we do that when we honor them and put them first, and we don’t deprive them of anything good. It’s good that they have a relationship with each other, the relationship they have with me, my son’s relationship with Jada. I think we were able to go there. And I’m grateful for that. I can’t say exactly why, but I’m grateful that we were all on the same frequency and on the same wave. So, you really want to do this.

Well. It seems that co-parenting with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith has not been without problems for Cherie Zampino. But so many ex-couples who are raising children can probably relate to this problem. Celebrities: They really are the same as us. And, in the end, leading with love, the former couple became a model of joint parenting.

Sheri Zampino’s comments offer a glimpse behind the scenes of her and Will Smith’s personal lives. They got married back in 1992, and in the same year they had a son. The former couple later divorced in 1995 before Smith began a relationship with Jada Pinkett. Cherie’s son, Trey, is now 29 years old, and as a child he starred in Will Smith’s music video for the song “Just The Two Of Us”.

Later in the same interview, Cherie Zampino explained how the love that Jada Pinkett Smith gave to her son Trey helped make co-parenting really possible. How she shared:

With Jada, it’s like as long as she treats him well, we’re fine. And she treated him well, and she loved him. And sometimes moms are jealous. I’m like, “Am I jealous of another woman because she treats my child right?” What? It’s crazy. Don’t you want her to treat your child right?

The time of Shari Zampino’s debut in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has become a unique time when the slap of her famous ex Will Smith still dominates the new cycle. Her relationship with Smith has already been mentioned in the series, filmed long before he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Zampino didn’t comment on the slap in a recent podcast, but we need to see if that changes in the special reunion.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs on Wednesdays on the Bravo channel, and Will Smith will play several movie roles in the future. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.