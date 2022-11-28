Will Smith, Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Shared His “Favorite Moment” From The Filming of “Emancipation”

Will Smith shared a favorite memory from the filming of his film “Emancipation”. The actor has been through a roller coaster ride since his Oscar-winning night and the Slapgate incident. He has undergone therapy to get out of this situation, and has been introspecting for some time. But when he returns to social media, the actor regularly keeps fans up to date with messages.

The actor was supposed to pay an unexpected visit to show his period drama film on Apple TV+, but tested positive for the crown. Despite the absence of symptoms, the artist again keeps his distance from the public. But that didn’t stop him from sharing a wonderful moment from the filming of his film.

Will Smith revealed his favorite memory from the filming of “Emancipation”

While Will Smith remains an asymptomatic patient with coronavirus, he tries to be positive, looking at the best moments of life. The actor took to Instagram to share a video from the filming of his film “Emancipation”, in which he is sitting on a chair and dressed to match the character of the film. The rains in the thick green patch around him stopped the filming of the film when Smith was sitting with an umbrella, devouring all this beauty.

He can be heard saying, “I love the rain. I love how it makes everything stop.” Then he found a moment for his character with exposure: “In the midst of all hell, he just finds a moment of God’s beauty in the beauty of nature.” The plot of the Apple TV+ movie revolves around a character who is freed from a slave plantation and his way through adversity.

While Smith’s reflections also make sense to him in his situation, amid the negative reaction to Chris Rock’s slap in the face. Although Will Smith initially hesitated to star in Emancipation, the film is already gaining momentum to be worthy of an Oscar. The premiere of the film is scheduled for December 9.

