Will Smith was suspended from the Oscar for the next 10 years

Will Smith was officially banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years after he punched Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

Will Smith received a 10-year Oscar ban after the events of the 94th Academy Awards Ceremony. Before receiving his first Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard, Will Smith made headlines during the Academy Awards ceremony on March 27, 2022 in a different way. He came on stage and punched comedian Chris Rock in the face after the host made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. After slapping Will Smith, the actor shouted at Chris Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth. It was a stunning moment for the audience and those who attended the Academy Awards ceremony, which has become one of the most high-profile stories in the world over the past two weeks.

Ever since Will Smith got slapped in the face, one of the biggest questions he left was what the future holds for the actor with an Academy Award. Rock refused to press charges against Smith, leaving it to the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to find out what his punishment would be. There were rumors that Smith could lose his Oscar trophy or get a temporary ban from participating in Oscar-related events. As part of the actor’s apology tour after the incident, he resigned from the Academy after it became known that the organization had launched its own investigation of the events.

As Deadline shared, it has now been announced that Will Smith has been banned from participating in the Oscars for the next 10 years. The punishment for slapping Chris Rock comes from the AMPAS Board of Governors and deprives Smith of the opportunity to attend all events without exception, in person or virtually, that are associated with the Academy Awards. Initially, the Council planned to meet on April 18 to discuss the punishment, but postponed the date to today in order to act faster. Will Smith’s suspension from the Oscar will end on April 8, 2032.

Will Smith became the fifth person in history who was not allowed to attend the Oscar. Producer Harvey Weinstein, comedian Bill Cosby, director Roman Polanski and cameraman Adam Kimmel were previously banned. In each of these examples, their prohibitions were permanent and were the result of sexual violence. Actor Carmine Caridi was also excluded due to pirate inspections. The punishment for slapping Will Smith puts him on a par with some truly despicable personalities.

However, the Academy’s decision to ban Will Smith for the next 10 years does not prevent him from being nominated or even receiving more awards. Hollywood acted quickly to postpone several projects starring Will Smith after Chris Rock’s slap in the face, but some projects have already finished filming. For example, his drama “Liberation of Slaves” directed by Antoine Fuqua is expected to be released in 2022 and will become a potential award for Apple TV+ after winning the Best Film nomination for CODA. Will Smith may still be nominated for his performance and even win, but he will not be able to come to the Oscar and accept the award in this scenario.