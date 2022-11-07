Will Smith Told How Floyd Mayweather Called Him For 10 Days Immediately After The Slap in The Face at The Oscars

Will Smith’s post-Oscar comeback has been slow, and he recently showed his upcoming film “Emancipation” at a series of private screenings. Each of them was studded with stars based on photographic evidence on all social networks, and one even featured the Los Angeles Lakers. He even received nice messages of support from people like Jamie Foxx. Smith recently had another private premiere with his famous friends, including boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. This premiere was special because the Oscar winner criticized the athlete for his actions after the infamous slap in the face. The “King Richard” star revealed that Mayweather called him for 10 days immediately after the viral moment.

The last screening of the historical drama Apple TV+ took place last weekend in Los Angeles, and several other representatives of the entertainment industry attended it. Will Smith’s kind words about Floyd Mayweather were captured in a video obtained by TMZ Sports (via TMZ). Smith couldn’t let the former boxing champion leave the show without letting everyone know what a tough guy Mayweather was after the slap. According to him:

I want to say something about Floyd, too. So we met, we saw each other, but we weren’t, you know, friends. And the day after the Oscar ceremony, he called me every day for 10 days. And he’s like, “Yeah, you know you’re a champion, right? Are you good? You know you’re a champion, right? I want you to hear my voice saying that. Every day he called me, and it seemed to me that this was my dude forever.

The boxing promoter was one of many celebrities who supported the box office star in the days after the viral incident. Tyler Perry and Denzel Washington recalled what they said to Smith moments after the Oscar slap, with the former explaining that he had spoken to the Oscar winner and Chris Rock.

While the two Hollywood figures seemed to calm him down, Mayweather tried to check Smith’s mental state. These calls clearly convinced Smith that the retired athlete was in his corner after the controversial moment. Mayweather’s decision to make so many calls, even though he and Smith weren’t close friends at the time, says a lot about his character. No matter how bright his character is, the former boxing champion seems to take care of others, especially during downtime.

The information about “Emancipation” was positive, as Floyd Mayweather mentioned that the film made him nervous during a private screening. This series of movie premieres precedes the release of the action movie in some cinemas on December 2, and on December 9 it will be broadcast on an Apple TV+ subscription. to cinemas and streaming platforms until the end of 2022.