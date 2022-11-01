Will Smith Told How Floyd Mayweather “called” Him After The Oscar Fiasco

It has always been said that one wrong turn can lead you to a place that you certainly would never want to visit. This is what happened to Will Smith when he hit Chris Rock on the night of the Oscars on March 27, 2022. To protect his wife, he took this important step, which cost him several weeks of shame and negative reaction. The slap was heard all over the world, it often made headlines, and the video went viral on social networks.

People trolled the “King Richard” star for expressing their anger with violence. The actor was immediately banned from attending all events dedicated to the presentation of the Academy Award for ten years. After that, the entire Smith family lay low, not attracting public attention, because Will was deeply shocked by this incident. However, there was someone who constantly supported and encouraged the MIB star in his dark times. He recently revealed that Floyd Mayweather was one of them.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. comforted Will Smith after an argument with Chris Rock

It has been more than seven months since the infamous incident at the Academy Awards ceremony in 2022 took place. Things have started to get back to normal for Will Smith, and he’s trying to get things back on track. However, these slamming gates completely tarnished his image as an iconic Hollywood star, making him the hot topic of the city for several weeks.

But he did not lose hope, because there were people who supported him in those difficult times. In a recent video posted on social media, we saw the “Bad Guys” star mention one of these names. He took the opportunity to thank former boxer Floyd Mayweather, who supported him after the chaotic incident.

The actor stated that although the two were not friends, Mayweather called him every day for ten days. He comforted Smith that he was a good person and talked to him so that he would not feel lonely and boycott.

“You know you like the champion, right? I want you to hear my voice saying this.” It was every day when he called me… and he’s like, he’s my friend forever,” Smith said.

Will Smith gave a private screen of Emancipation to @FloydMayweather last night. Will told a story — Floyd called him 10 days straight after Oscars incident w/ Chris Rock. At the time, Floyd & Will were just acquaintances, but Mayweather was concerned about Smith. A good friend. pic.twitter.com/r2OwBusGN2 — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) October 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Ali’s star has now come out of the shadows and is coming up with a new project “Emancipation”. What do you think about this legendary boxer supporting Will Smith when no one was doing it? Share your thoughts with us in the comments box.