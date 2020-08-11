Will Smith to play in the new “A Madman in the Piece”

Successful in the 90s, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series – known in Brazil as Um Maduco no Pedaço – conquered the public when it was broadcast in the country by SBT. Today, 30 years after its debut, the series is still successful and, now, it will be able to do even more, but in another way.

That’s because Westbrook Studios, producer of actors Will Smith and Jada Pink Smith, has plans to produce a reboot of the series, which will feature the same characters and will have a theme around the same subjects as the original series, but instead of comedy, it will be a drama.

The interest in producing the remake of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air arose when, in 2019, the cameraman Morgan Cooper decided to reimagine the series as a drama and, for that, produced a trailer. The video, which went viral on YouTube, caught the attention of actor Will Smith, who, in turn, joined the production of the reboot – which received the simplified name “Bel-Air”.

As a reminder, in “Um Maduco no Pedaço” the character Will moves from Philadelphia to Bel-Air – upscale neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles – and moves in with his uncles Phil and Vivian after getting involved in several problems with several residents of the city. city ​​in Pennsylvania.

In “Bel-Air”, the story will be the same, but set in the current molds of the neighborhood. The series will tell all the problems that Will faced, from the “problems” with the residents, to the dramas that goes through due to racial and social conflicts.

The series will be directed by Morgan Cooper, who will also be responsible for co-writing the scripts with Chris Collins (The Man in the High Castle).

So far there is no precise information on the release date, but there are reports that there are already negotiations involving the transmission on some streaming platforms.

See below the trailer produced for Bel-Air:

It is worth remembering that, last year, reports began to appear that point to a possible reboot of “The Máskara”, which may have a woman as the protagonist.



