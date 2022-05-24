Will Smith says: “You can’t protect your family” in an interview before the Oscars: “Security is an illusion”

A prophetic thought? Will Smith spoke about protecting his family in an interview that was recorded before his appearance at the Oscar ceremony in 2022.

53-year-old actor Ali spoke in detail about his discoveries that led to his two-year break from acting in the episode of the fourth season of the Netflix series “My next guest needs no introduction with David Letterman”, which premiered on Friday, May 20.

“I was not so much unhappy as everything lost its luster,” explained the Oscar winner. “I think this is the natural way of humanity when we realize that the material world is completely, completely and absolutely unable to support our happiness.”

When host David Letterman explained that Smith meant that nothing could give him satisfaction, “apart from the most necessary — protecting yourself and your family,” the Philadelphia native replied: “You can’t protect your family, right? It’s not real.”

Further, the Miami rapper said that he had learned to recognize the fact that all his success could instantly disappear. “Protection and security is an illusion,” he added. “You have to learn to live with the reality that [at] any moment everything can disappear in one second. So, with this reality, how can you be here? And how can you be happy and be here?”

The disclaimer at the beginning of the episode noted that it was filmed before the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony in March, where Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face after the 57-year-old comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. When the “Men in Black” star received his trophy for Best Actor late in the evening, he began his speech with a comment that Richard Williams was “a fierce defender of his family.” (Smith played Williams, now 80, in King Richard.)

“At this time in my life, at this moment, I am amazed at what God is calling me to do and who to be in this world,” said the Seven Pounds actor, who was later banned from participating in the award ceremony for the next 10 years. continuation. “In making this film, I had to protect Onzhan Ellis, one of the strongest and most delicate people I have ever met. I have to defend Sania [Sidney] and Demi [Singleton], the two actresses who play Venus and Serena [Williams]. I am called to love people in my life. And protect people, and be a river for your people.”

During an interview with Letterman, 75, Smith pointed out that some of his recent introspection stemmed from the death of his father Willard Carroll Smith Sr. in 2016. “It was the first time I felt like I could talk freely about my experience,” the Gemini star explained.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air graduate also spoke about his 2021 memoir, “Will,” in which he talked about how his parents’ relationship shaped him as an adult.

“When I was 9 years old, I saw my father beat up my mother and did nothing,” Smith told the former Late Show host. “And it just left a traumatic impression of myself as a coward.”

The “Wild, Wild West” star noted that he was able to use his emotional revelations in his work. “Life is so interesting for me now because I can communicate with people differently than ever, mainly because of my pain,” he said. “I am really ready to immerse myself in my art in a way that I hope will bring me satisfaction and be useful for humanity.”

The fourth season of “My Next Guest with David Letterman Needs No Introduction” is now streaming on Netflix.