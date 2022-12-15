Will Smith Says That a Colleague From The Film “Emancipation” Improvised a Spitting Scene

Will Smith says that one scene in his new film “Emancipation”, where a colleague in the film spits on him, was completely improvised.

Emancipation tells about the journey of a runaway slave Peter (played by Smith) from a plantation in the 19th century. As you might expect, there are several charged scenes and themes in the film. Smith recently spoke about one particular moment in the film when his character was attacked by Sergeant Howard (Steve Ogg).

Sitting on the Red Table Takeover with his children Trey, Jayden and Willow, the star said the scene caught him off guard as it wasn’t meant to be as intuitive as it turned out. He told his children: “One of the first days on the set there is a scene with one of the actors, and he leans over to me and says: “You’re cold, aren’t you?” released…”

In the clip (inserted below) Smith mimics spitting in Willow’s direction before feigning an overreaction of disgust. After making his three children howl with laughter, the “Bad Guys Forever” actor continues: “I’m like, “Makeup!” No, but it was like… Wow, all the actors on the set took it very, very seriously.”

Speaking about the overall experience of making the film, Smith said that it was not easy to take on such a “burdensome” film. The Oscar winner explained how he became “trapped” in his character Peter on an emotional level.

“Over the years, I’ve become more and more fixated on these characters for longer periods of time,” he told his children. “And it’s just the weight of this story, the weight of this experience — the quality of these actors. It was emotional, physical, spiritual.”

“Emancipation” focuses on Smith’s character as it shows his harrowing but eventful life in the first real century of the United States. Peter is a runaway slave who makes his way through the swamps of Louisiana on a harrowing journey, escaping from the plantation owners who almost killed him. The film is directed by the director of “Training Day” Antoine Fuqua.

“Emancipation” is now broadcast on Apple TV+.