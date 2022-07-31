Will Smith said that his relationship with Chris Rock and his brother could be irreparable, and Tony Rock is busy supporting his brother

After months of silence, Will Smith finally broke his silence about the Oscar slap. The star was incredibly candid in a video he shot late last week, acknowledging his actions and apologizing to Chris Rock. However, the comedian isn’t the only one Smith wants to make amends with. He also wants to establish relationships with members of Rock’s family, including his brother Tony. Smith seems to believe that their relationship may now be “irreparable,” and since he shares these feelings, Tony is busy supporting his older brother.

Will Smith didn’t hide anything when it came to discussing the moment he punched Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Academy Awards. In a video he posted on Instagram and other social media, Smith apologized to Rock’s mother and other members of his family. At that moment, the star said that when the TV incident occurred, he did not think about “how many people were injured at that moment.” Then he turned to Tony and their friendship:

I want to apologize to Chris’ family, especially Tony Rock. You know, we had a great relationship. You know, Tony Rock was my man, and it’s probably irreparable.

A few years ago, Tony Rock and Will Smith worked together on the UPN/CW sitcom “All of Us,” in which Rock was one of the main actors. Smith created the show with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and released an EP. At the time of writing this article, Rock has not yet officially responded to the actor’s statement about their “irreparable” relationship.

Of course, this may be partly due to the fact that younger brother Rock was hyping his brother. Chris Rock was still in comedy for months after the slap, performing at various venues across the country. Right now Chris is in the middle of his Ego Death tour, which recently stopped in Atlanta. Tony promoted the show (where Chris cancelled a culture-related joke about the King Richard star) on his Instagram stories.

Unlike his brother, Tony Rock was a little more vocal about the Oscar incident. Rock admitted that the moment “eats up” him when he watches it because he watches “a loved one being attacked and [he] can’t do anything about it.” More recently, Rock mentioned Jada Pinkett-Smith and Tupac, weighing the star’s motives for slapping. He’s not the only family member to share his thoughts, as Rox’s mom, Rosalie, has spoken out and criticized the Oscar winner for hitting her son.

It doesn’t look like any of the Rock family members are ready to talk to Will Smith at the moment. So Smith and the public at large can only wait and see if the damage done to his relationship with Tony and Chris is really “irreparable.”