Will Smith Return in “Bad Guys 4”? Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Hints at Updates

The Oscars may have closed the door on Will Smith, but the film industry didn’t. Especially after Smith proved why he was and will remain one of the best actors in Hollywood in the movie “Emancipation”. Many fans have reconsidered the Oscar ban since the film’s release. Just as Smith expanded the thread of understatement by stating: “I completely understand,” in case someone doesn’t want to look at him on the screen, the audience also softens in their position.

While many of the actor’s friends, including Kevin Hart, have come out in support of him, Will Smith gets his biggest green flag after a slap in the face at the Oscars from the famous director Jerry Bruckheimer.

Why does Jerry Bruckheimer support Smith?

If you thought that if you slap the host at the Oscar ceremony, Hollywood will throw Will Smith, then you may have to think again. After the awkward stunt, the “Men in Black” actor stayed out of sight for a long time. Both the impact of the slap and his absence from the spotlight, although very necessary, led to a drop in both popularity and profit.

Will Smith just went bad boys for life on Chris Rock. He might need to go and live with his Aunt and Uncle in Bel Air to stay outta trouble #Oscars #Oscars2022 #AcademyAward #willsmith #chrisrock — Mr. Right Reasons (@MrRightReasons) March 28, 2022

But one thing didn’t bother — it was people’s faith in Will Smith as an actor. And Jerry Bruckheimer, whose best creation of the “Bad Guys” franchise consists of Smith, fully supported the actor. When THR was asked if “Bad Guys 4” starring Will Smith was possible, he replied: “Absolutely.”

Bruckheimer went on to add, “I mean, unfortunately, Will made a mistake. That’s not who he is. He is a phenomenal actor, and there is always forgiveness in the world. And I hope the audience will forgive him.”

Will “Bad Guys 4” come out with the original cast?

One of the main reasons for the multimillion-dollar box office of numerous films about “Bad Guys” is the chemistry between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Shooting the movie “Bad Guys” without an actor is like writing a biography about him without mentioning his name.

After the huge success of “Bad Guys For Life” in 2020, the creation of “Bad Guys 4” will benefit not only Jerry Bruckheimer, but also the actor he so values and believes in. And the news from Sony Pictures headquarters indicates that “Bad Guys 4” is very much in the process.

Do you think Smith should be a part of “Bad Guys 4”? Let us know in the comments below.