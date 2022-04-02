Will Smith resigns from the Academy after hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars: what does it mean

A few days after Will Smith punched Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, he announced his retirement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“I have responded directly to the Academy’s notification of a disciplinary hearing, and I will fully accept any consequences of my behavior,” the Men in Black star wrote in an April 2022 statement via Variety. “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards Ceremony were shocking, painful and unforgivable. The list of those I have offended is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, everyone present and viewers from all over the world at home. I betrayed the Academy’s trust.

He continued: “I have deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be famous for their outstanding work. I’m heartbroken. I want to pay attention again to those who deserve attention for their achievements, and allow the Academy to return to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in cinema. So, I am resigning my membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept any further consequences that the Council deems appropriate.”

The Academy consists of Hollywood executives and stars who come together to vote for the nominees and winners at the Oscars every year. Smith, for his part, first became eligible for membership in 2002, when he was nominated for the lead role as Ali.

“We have received and accepted the immediate resignation of Mr. Will Smith from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences,” Academy President David Rubin said in a statement to Us Weekly in April 2022. “We will continue our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violating the Academy’s Standards of Conduct ahead of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”

During the ceremony in March 2022, Rock made headlines after joking about Jada Pinkett-Smith, who married Smith in 1997, and her shaved head, joking that she was perfect for a potential soldier. Continuation of Jane. (Demi Moore starred in the 1997 film, playing a soldier who noticeably shaved his head during basic training.) A native of Maryland, whose head was shaved as a result of a struggle with alopecia, rolled her eyes during the broadcast. However, her husband shocked the audience and visitors when he came on stage and hit the creator of “Everybody Hates Chris.”

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” Smith shouted, returning to his seat. Smith won the coveted trophy for Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams — the father of Serena Williams and Venus Williams — in the film “King Richard”. When he celebrated his victory, the Academy separated Smith and Rock. Later, Us confirmed that the graduate of the show “Saturday Night Live” was not going to press charges.

Smith has since apologized for his actions, although a source told us he hasn’t spoken to Rock since the meeting.

“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at yesterday’s Academy Awards ceremony was unacceptable and inexcusable,” the Fresh Prince of Bel—Air graduate wrote in a statement on Instagram a few days later. “I was out of sorts and I was wrong. I am confused, and my actions did not indicate who I want to be. There is no place for violence in the world of love and kindness.”

Scroll below to find out how Smith’s official retirement will affect his future career:

What does an Academy member do?

Membership in the Academy is granted to film artists who produce films for cinemas, divided into 17 directions depending on the crafts. Candidates are sponsored by two members present before the Board of Governors issues invitations annually. All Oscar nominees are automatically eligible for membership regardless of sponsorship. The privileges of membership in the Academy include access to screenings of suitable films and the opportunity to vote for potential candidates.

Is there a history of membership rejection?

Although the Academy has a history of withdrawing members, some participants chose to leave on their own. Sound engineer Peter Kurland and recording mixer Tom Fleishman resigned in March 2022 due to the board’s decision to exclude their respective categories from the live broadcast that year.

Will Smith’s Oscar Trophy can be annulled?

According to past precedent, it is likely that Smith can still hold onto his Oscar even though he is no longer a member of the Academy. Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski, who were expelled from the organization due to sexual harassment scandals, were able to keep their statues.

Can he be nominated again?

According to the Academy’s code of conduct, Smith’s right to participate in the future remains at their discretion. (Smith was previously nominated for roles in the films “Ali” and “Chasing Happiness” before his first win in March 2022.)

How did the Academy react?

The Board of Governors began “disciplinary proceedings” regarding Smith’s conduct, checking his behavior for possible violations. UK hearing