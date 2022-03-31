Will Smith “refused” to leave the 2022 Oscars after slapping Chris Rock, the Academy claims

Shortly after the confrontation between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the Oscars of 2022, the Academy demanded the departure of the “King Richard” star.

“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Academy Awards Ceremony were a deeply shocking and traumatic event that could be witnessed in person and on television,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences wrote in a statement Wednesday, March 30, via the Associated Press. Rock, we apologize to you for what you went through on our stage, and thank you for your resilience at that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what happened during what was supposed to be a festive event.”

The statement continued: “Everything happened in a way we could not have foreseen. Although we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and he refused, we also recognize that we could have done differently in this situation.”

The 57-year-old graduate of the Saturday Night Live show presented the award during the ceremony on Sunday, March 27, after making several jokes, including one where he joked that Jada Pinkett Smith would be great in the role of a disabled soldier. Continuation of Jane because of her shaved head. (Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia.) The 50-year-old Maryland native rolled her eyes at her Madagascar co-star before her husband, whom she married in 1997, came on stage and punched Rock in the face.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” the 53—year-old “Men in Black” actor shouted after returning to his seat.

Following the incident, the Academy’s Board of Governors began “disciplinary proceedings” regarding Smith’s conduct on Wednesday, reviewing any potential “violations of the Academy’s standards of conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and violation of the integrity of the Academy.” ” Smith’s case will be considered at an April 18 board meeting at which the Academy may decide any necessary disciplinary measures, which may include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.

Although Rock has not publicly addressed the incident, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air graduate has publicly apologized to Rock for his actions.

“Violence in all its forms is toxic and destructive,— Smith wrote on Instagram on Monday, March 28. — My behavior at yesterday’s Academy Award ceremony was unacceptable and inexcusable. …I was not okay, and I was wrong. I am confused, and my actions did not indicate who I want to be. There is no place for violence in the world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the visitors and everyone watching around the world.”

Earlier, we confirmed that the creator of “Everybody Hates Chris” did not file an application with the Los Angeles Police Department.