If you could give one piece of advice to your younger version, what would it be? Because there are some things that we understand after a certain age and a lot of experience. However, there is one person who can always give us the best advice in the world: your father. Well, Will Smith saved his career thanks to one of his father’s greatest pieces of advice, which he shared with everyone.

Being surrounded by beautiful men and beautiful women is a common thing in Hollywood. However, during filming, it happens to them many times that the actors lose control of their emotions. And they let their emotions control them, destroying everything. People understand these things with experience, but the “Emancipation” star got the best advice from his father, who saved his career and his marriage.

Will Smith could have died earlier if not for his father

Despite the fact that the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” was broadcast more than 30 years ago, it is still popular all over the world. This is one of the most beloved sitcoms of the 90s, which was attended by many major celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Vivica A. Fox, Tyra Banks, Nia Long and others. However, the Oscar winner told about it in the program All THE SMOKE on Showtime. He explained that it wasn’t planned, but the show was by far the most popular show for blacks at the time. The actor also stated that he would have ruined his life if he had not been married. Smith was saved from all temptations and lusts thanks to one piece of advice from his father: “Keep your dick away from other people’s money!”

When the Fresh Prince was young, he did something he shouldn’t have done. His father scolded him and shouted at him with this advice. Realizing the effect and power of these words, the “Men in Black” actor became especially careful in his actions and thoughts. And the only thing that saved him in the early stages of his career.

Nevertheless, it was nice to see the actor acting out romantic scenes with his mistresses on the screen. But after reading this advice from Father Smith, you might look at Fresh Prince a little differently. Tell us in the comment box about your favorite moment from the TV series “The Fresh Prince”.