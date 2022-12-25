Ho-ho-ho! This Christmas, welcome the New Prince of Antarctica. It looks like Will Smith is ending the year with polar adventures. The year 2022 has certainly been nothing short of a roller coaster ride for the actor in pursuit of happiness, from igniting the Oscar controversy to providing another award-worthy film. However, it looks like he has some mind-boggling plans to complete this chapter. And that includes 26,000 miles of pole-to-pole adventure.

While most celebrities around the world will be celebrating the New Year in some avant-garde restaurant, you may need to install GPS in Antarctica or somewhere between the north and south poles to catch up with the Fresh Prince. Well, don’t bother here. We’re not giving you a Christmas joke. The 54-year-old American actor recently posted something stunning on his Instagram wall, and the Internet is already going crazy.

Will Smith in Antarctica? What is he going to do there?

Yes, yes, we know that right now you have a lot of question marks in your head, but we’ve got you covered. Shortly before the controversy over sliding gates swept the Internet and Smith found himself in a lot of trouble, he signed a contract with the National Geographic channel — Pole to Pole, which will be broadcast on Disney Plus. According to the OTT platform, the former rapper will travel 26,000 miles from one end of the earth to the other within 100 days. And it seems that he has already set foot on the coldest land in the world to begin his adventure. And his Instagram video suggests that traveling maniacs have subscribed to some jokes about real dads. You can check the message below:

It is noteworthy that throughout his 100-day adventure, the “Welcome to Earth” actor will capture the entire biomass of the Earth together with his team, stopping at the threshold of several settlements. And judging by Smith’s video, he began his journey full of exciting experiences from real life.

The actor, who was once afraid of mountains and oceans, is going to make them laugh with jokes about his father. Wish him good luck in the comments below.