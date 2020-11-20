Will Smith is sorry for his ENEMY with Janet Hubert

Will Smith reflected on his tense 30-year feud with former ‘Fresh Prince’ co-star Janet Hubert on Red Table Talk.

Will Smith, 52, has grown a lot since his days on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, just days after a powerful reunion with former co-star Janet Hubert, 63, during the reunion of “The Prince of Rap. “Will sat down on Red Table Talk to reflect on their tense 30-year fight.

“I am not arrogant enough to think that my actions and my behavior were perfect. My actions and behavior were flawed and hurtful, ”he explains during a one-on-one chat with RTT’s regular clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula in a video. The RTT Full Episode will be released on Friday, November 20.

Janet played the character of Aunt Viv from 1990 to 1993, until she was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid. The move came after there were “creative differences” behind the scenes, leading Will and Janet to public criticism over the years.

“There is no one on earth who says I hurt them so much. This is not how I want to be and how I want people to feel, ”Will continued in the clip. “My whole life and career has been focused on trying aggressively to make people feel the opposite of that,” he added.

Janet Hubert claims Will Smith ruined his career

Will and Janet sat down after 27 years of hurtful words in interviews, but without speaking. “You took all that away from me with your words. Words can kill. I lost everything. Reputation, everything, everything, ”Janet said directly to the Hitch star during the HBO Max reunion.

After her departure, Will, then just 22 years old, publicly called her “difficult” in the press. “I understand you were able to move on, but you know those words, to call a black woman difficult in Hollywood is the kiss of death. It’s hard enough when you’re a black woman in this business, ”he also told her.

During her final season of the show, Janet was pregnant and later welcomed her son Elijah Isaac Whitten, now 27. “Home life was not good at all. She no longer laughed, she smiled, she joked because things were happening that no one knew, “she continued.

“When I left the show, I had this new baby and no one. Family disowned me, Hollywood disowned me, my family said you screwed up our name and that I wasn’t unprofessional on set. I stopped talking to everyone because I didn’t know who to trust, I had been banished. They said it was you who banished me. Because you were Will, you were a boy. It was hard, ”he confessed.

For his part, Will acknowledged the pain he had caused him and apologized deeply. “First of all, thank you for sharing that with me. I did not know that. When I look back now, it’s obvious that you were going through a difficult time and I felt like you hated me. ”

“I couldn’t celebrate 30 years of this show and not celebrate you. Celebrate your contribution to this show and celebrate your contribution to my life, “he said, adding that” now you see the level of pain and the level of struggle that it was for you just showing up every day. “



