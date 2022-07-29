Will Smith is excited in a new video dedicated to Chris Rock’s response to a slap in the face: “A minute has passed”

Will Smith and Chris Rock. Press Agency “Image”/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Still recovering. Will Smith talks about his attitude towards Chris Rock after his infamous slap in the face at the 2022 Oscars.

The 53-year-old graduate of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air uploaded an emotional video to Instagram on Friday, July 29, with the caption “Thank you all.” At the beginning of the video, the text appears on the screen: “A minute has passed … Over the past few months I have been thinking a lot and doing personal work… You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to answer. some time to respond.”

Smith is shown taking a deep breath as he sits in front of the camera to answer questions about what happened at the Academy Awards earlier this year. When asked why he didn’t apologize to the 57-year-old Rock in his best actor acceptance speech immediately after the slap, the author of the will said the night was a blur. “By that time I had already lost consciousness,” he explained. “Everything is blurry.”

The I Am Legend actor said that he talked to the comedian after their quarrel. “In response, a message came that he was not ready to talk,” Smith said. “And when he is, he will stretch out his hand. So I’ll tell you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m always there when you’re ready to talk.”

Smith then offered a direct apology to Rock’s mother. “I saw the interview that Chris’ mother gave, and, you know, it was just one of the features of that moment, I just didn’t realize and, you know, I didn’t think about how many people were affected at that moment. the moment,” the Philadelphia native continued. “So I want to apologize to Chris’ mother, I want to apologize to Chris’ family.”

The King Richard actor made headlines during the 2022 Oscar ceremony when he rushed onto the stage and punched Rock in the face. After the Madagascar star joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, which she is experiencing due to alopecia, Smith yelled at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of his fucking mouth.”

A few days after the ceremony, Smith publicly apologized for his “inexcusable” behavior in a lengthy Instagram post. He was subsequently banned from participating in all Academy Award events for the next 10 years, and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Rock, for his part, addressed the situation in his stand-up comedies. “I’m not a victim, motherfucker,” he said during a show at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 24, according to an eyewitness. “Yeah, that shit hurts, motherfucker. But I shook off that shit and went to work the next day… I don’t go to the hospital because of the cuts.”

