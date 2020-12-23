Will Smith: His Wife and Ex Swap Christmas Recipes!

On a TV show, Will Smith’s wife and ex got together. They even traded Christmas recipes! This is news that did not fail to amaze Will Smith fans. After many years, his wife, Jada Pinkett, and his ex Sheree Zampino buried the hatchet. They even trade Christmas recipes.

25 years ago, Will Smith and his wife Sheree Zampino decided to end their relationship. Together, they had a boy named Trey. Today, the latter is 28 years old. Two years after the breakup, the actor has found love again.

Since 1997, Will Smith has shared his life with Jada Pinkett. Together, they had two children. A boy, Jaden, who is 22 years old. The latter has followed in his father’s footsteps. They even acted together in the movie “After Earth”.

Jaden also has a career in music. The comedian also had a daughter, Willow. 20 years old, she is a singer and is also the greatest happiness of her parents.

WILL SMITH: HIS WIFE AND HIS EX HAVE BECOME A GREAT FRIENDSHIP

If the relationship between Jada Pinkett and Sheree Zampino was not very good a few years ago, everything has changed. Indeed, Will Smith’s wife and ex have bonded. Now they get along well.

In an interview given on the set of Red Table Talk for a special cooking show, Jada Pinkett gave information. Accompanied by her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris and her daughter, Willow, she surprised her fans.

Indeed, the wife of the actor confided: “We invited our favorite cook of the family to share her secret recipes for the holidays”. After saying this sentence, she ushered Sheree Zampino onto the set.

A moment that did not fail to amaze viewers. Now the two are exchanging Christmas recipes!



