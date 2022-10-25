Will Smith had a stellar private screening on “Emancipation,” and there are photos

Will Smith shared photos of the stars who attended the screening of the film “Emancipation”.

Will Smith is slowly returning to the Hollywood circle after a slap in the face at the Oscars. Currently, the movie star is preparing for the release of the film “Emancipation” (which can be broadcast on an Apple TV+ subscription). Recently, Smith has been promoting a historical thriller on social media. Compared to the usual fanfare surrounding his films, his latest film seems to have somewhat escaped attention, and apparently no big premiere is in sight. This time Smith switched to smaller shows. Most recently, the actor had a star-studded private screening and, of course, there are photos from the event.

The Emancipation star held a screening at his home in Los Angeles and celebrated the star-studded premiere by posting several photos on his Instagram. After the event, Smith introduced the Hollywood heavyweights who were in the room. The guest list included comedian Dave Chappelle, Hollywood producers Tyler Perry (who spoke with Smith on the night of the slap) and Kenya Barris, as well as Super Bowl performer Rihanna and her beau ASAP Rocky in between halves. You can check out the kind post of King Richard’s star.

Judging by the picture, the stars had a good time together. You can’t help laughing when you see Rihanna throwing up her rabbit ears behind the head of the I Am Legend graduate. He seems incredibly happy to have the support of his famous friends in his latest cinematic endeavor, and it goes without saying that photography radiates an energy that is very different from the vibrations that have emanated from the Oscar aftermath over the past few months.

The “Fresh Prince” icon wasn’t the only one who shared pictures from the private screening. Although Dave Chappelle didn’t report anything about the event, his business partner Corey Smith took to his Instagram to share the same photos. The photos were accompanied by a thoughtful caption about watching a movie distributed via Apple TV+:

The picture tells only 1/2 of the story. I’m glad to be a part of such a great moment. #emancipation

If Corey Smith’s comments continue, it’s possible that some sort of party also took place during the show. The music producer wasn’t the only participant who talked about the event, as Kenya Barris wrote about it on his Instagram. The blackish creator could not help but tell about the experience spent in the same room with many celebrities.

This night was truly a book! An amazing and brilliant group of friends came together and witnessed TRUE ART. The conversation that followed was a consequence of what we, as creative people, hope for in this industry. Love you, @willsmith, and thank you for hosting @davechappelle 🙏🏾🙏🏾✊🏽✊🏽🔥 @ cblacksmith @asaprocky @badgalriri @tylerperry @westbrook @appletvplus @allthingsesa

Oh, to be a fly on the wall and listen to the conversations that were conducted among the stars. Have deals been made? Or were they just casual conversations about things unrelated to the entertainment industry? Only the people in the room know for sure, but I bet there were more of the latter.

Emancipation causes a buzz around the Oscar even after the infamous slap in the face. The only question is, will the Academy members vote for Will Smith or his new film? We’ll just have to wait and see.