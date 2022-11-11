Will Smith and Tom Holland Haven’t Met For 2 Years While Working Together on The Film

Will Smith and Tom Holland starred in one of the best animated films of 2019, “Spies in Disguise.” But it seems that Will Smith and Tom Holland took espionage activities too seriously, because the actors did not meet for two years, despite the fact that they worked on the same film. Spies in Disguise) is an animated film by 20th Century Fox, directed by the famous duo of Nick Bruno and Troy Quain. The cherry on the cake was an intriguing script by Brad Copeland as Lloyd Taylor.

The character of Lance is voiced by Will Smith, and Walter Beckett is voiced by Tom Holland. Also, the highlight is that Beckett turns Stanley into a pigeon. Spies in Disguise consisted of funny jokes that, you could swear, came from a long-term friendship. However, Smith and Holland never met each other before or even during filming.

Why didn’t Tom Holland and Will Smith meet even though they were colleagues?

Before you get to the obvious answer that there were disagreements between them, we’d like you to cross that out. The only reason Tom Holland and Will Smith didn’t meet during the filming of “Masked Spies” was their busy schedule. Holland was in New York, where he recorded his part. And Will Smith was in Los Angeles, where the actor “In pursuit of happiness” permanently resides.

Holland said on Jimmy Kimmel Live: “I’ve never met him,” and then said that despite the fact that he had worked together for two and a half years, he only managed to meet him before the Spies in Disguise press conference. But this was not an ordinary first meeting.

They met trapped in the quest room. “And I don’t know if I wanted to escape, I was having fun there, Will Smith,” Holland told Variety. Despite the fact that they have never met each other and were voice actors, they demonstrate incredible chemistry in the film.

