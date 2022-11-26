Will Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool Sit on The Throne of Wakanda? What Does Black Panther vs Deadpool Say?

There are many reasons why a battle between Black Panther and Deadpool could happen in the near future, given that they are both very popular Marvel superheroes; well, at least one of them is a superhero. After the many jokes he made in Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds made Deadpool part of Marvel.

But we have yet to see a mercenary with a mouth next to other popular Marvel superheroes. However, the comic’s page gave fans an idea of what the fight between them would look like. What would happen if Deadpool sat on the throne of Wakanda?

Who will Win between Deadpool and Black Panther?

A comic published in 2018, written by Daniel Kibblesmith, follows Deadpool who goes on a vibranium hunt. The comic has become very popular, considering that Black Panther, the untouchable noble king of Wakanda, and Deadpool, a ninja killer growing limbs, are complete opposites of each other. A Reddit user shared a fragment from a comic book where Deadpool sits on the throne of Wakanda.

Black Panther is one of the wisest characters in the Marvel cinematic universe, and Wade Wilson is not so much. In fact, the comic also includes the King of Wakanda explaining to Deadpool why his limbs have the ability to grow back. And contrary to what the X-Men trainee used to think, his cancer cells are actually multiplying, not his living cells.

So Deadpool may have mastered the art of using weapons, but it all fails in front of the King of Wakanda.

Aside from the obvious fact that Black Panther would never let him sit on the throne of Wakanda, let alone let him near her, there is another reason why Deadpool would not sit on the throne of Wakanda. Given the noble character of the people of Wakanda, they will never accept such an unethical and chaotic person as Deadpool as their king.

Although the film about the battle between Deadpool and Black Panther is very much expected, there is no official news about it. However, in the third film of the Deadpool franchise, Wolverine will return.

What do you think are the chances of Deadpool defeating Black Panther? Let us know in the comments below.