Will Ryan Gosling play the MCU Ghost Rider? Kevin Feige responds

Recently, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared his thoughts on adapting “Ghost Rider” with Ryan Gosling in the spotlight. As Marvel Studios continues to release exciting new projects, more and more actors are showing interest in joining the MCU, including Gosling. Although the actor had previously been shrouded in Marvel rumors that he had been cast as Nova in the MCU, Gosling denied them. Although Gosling has not yet appeared in the MCU, he quickly assured that he would like to be part of the Marvel project, suggesting an alternative character: The Ghost Rider.

Produced by Sony Pictures, Ghost Rider first appeared live in the Johnny Blaze version played by Nicolas Cage in 2007 and 2011. After obtaining the rights, the Ghost Rider appeared in Agents of the Shield. with Gabriel Luna as Robbie Reyes, although both versions of the character have a shaky presence in the MCU. In recent years, there have been rumors that “Ghost Rider” will be adapted again, however, nothing has been officially confirmed, and viewers have not yet seen “Spirit of Retribution” again.

After Gosling shared his interest in playing Ghost Rider, during an interview at Comic-Con for MTV News, Feigi shared his thoughts on this request. Feigi doesn’t give any hints about potential restarts of “Ghost Rider,” but the producer praises Gosling and says he would like the actor to join the MCU. Read Faiga’s quote below:

Gosling is incredible… Ryan is amazing. I would like to find a place for him in the MCU. He’s dressed like Ken on Venice Beach, and this weekend he’s getting more press than giant movies, it’s amazing.

Norman Reedus from “The Walking Dead” is another fan favorite cast, but Gosling’s recent surge in popularity has only strengthened fan support for his candidacy for the role of Ghost Rider. According to Faigi above, the popularity of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has increased dramatically after images and videos from the set began to spread on the Internet. Even without official footage of the film and a release date set for next year, Gosling and Margot Robbie as the iconic Barbie and Ken managed to overshadow some of the larger productions in terms of public excitement.

As Marvel moves through Phase 4, death and what happens after are explored in projects such as Moon Knight and, to a lesser extent, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Dead Strange and the Souls of the Damned. This only fueled the fan theory about the imminent appearance of Mephisto from Marvel comics. The character of Mephisto or Satan is linked to the Ghost Rider, opening the door for a character reinvention with a new actor. Although Feigi didn’t mention anything specifically about the Ghost Rider, his extremely positive response bodes well for Gosling, who will appear in the MCU at some point in the future.