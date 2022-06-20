Will Robert Englund return for new “Very Strange Cases”? The actor gives us an update

Spoilers for “Very Strange Cases” will be affected next, so please stop reading if you haven’t watched the episodes of the first part.

In fact, without stating it, the 4th season of the Netflix series “Very Strange Things” drew inspiration from the classic horror franchise “A Nightmare on Elm Street”. The main villain, Vecna, “hypnotizes” his victims and makes them feel as if they are trapped in a nightmare, before finally tearing them apart physically in sequences that traumatize with disturbing sound effects. And although the “Very Strange Cases” team admits that Vecna’s appearance was influenced by an old character from “Game of Thrones”, they also largely showed love for “A Nightmare on Elm Street” when they chose Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund, for a key role… and he thinks there is a good chance, that he will return as soon as the second part of season 4 is released.

Robert Englund has so far appeared in an episode of season 4 of Very Strange Cases, playing Victor Creel in a production that was also a blatant homage to Anthony Hopkins’ imprisonment in The Silence of the Lambs. But by the end of the first part of this season, when we found out that Vecna is actually Victor’s troubled son Henry Creel, we assumed that Victor might return. So when Englund stopped by the official CinemaBlend ReelBlend podcast, we asked him if he planned to return to “Very Strange Things,” and he told us:

I don’t know. You know what I realized because I just finished watching the entire season 4. And I’m obviously not issuing a lot of spoiler alerts, I can see where they’re going. And we see what is manifested in Henry, my son. We found out the truth about it. But there is a moment when Nancy finds herself in some kind of red inverted form – the underworld, Salvador Dali, floating things, and stalactites, and stalagmites, and pieces of Hawkins, and roots growing everywhere. And there’s a voiceover, and (Vecna) is talking about me. “Old Victor. Oh, I haven’t seen old Victor for a long time.”.. He says, “Well, maybe… I’ve been so, so busy. But maybe I should go back to him or something.” So I don’t really know what that means. I don’t know, maybe it’s just a letter confirming the relationship between them to the audience, you know? Henry, Victor, Victor, Vekta. Or if it means he has to come back and kill me, you know? Or he wants to enjoy my death, because as a father I let him down. That I am to blame and that I am a hypocrite, as he tells the Eleventh. I’m a hypocrite, and I was responsible for the death of a child during World War II and all that.

It’s just a guess here, but Robert Englund seems right when he says that Vecna has unfinished business with his father, Victor, and Englund’s return for a few more scenes makes sense from a narrative point of view. Also, why shoot a horror legend like Robert Englund if you don’t plan to use him in more than one scene in a prison cell? Yes, the prosthetics team highly appreciated Englund’s contribution to the season. But Englund believes that there is even a literary reason why Victor needs to surface… giving us real hope. As he says ReelBlend:

But you know, Victor. What is Victor? What’s Victor’s name? What is the drop-down basic collective horror consciousness of the name? Victor Frankenstein. And who is Victor Frankenstein? What was he doing? He gave birth to a monster. Because Frankenstein is a scientist, not a monster. And I’m Victor Creel, and I’ve spawned a monster. So what does this say about my evil seed? This is a good letter. There’s a lot going on.

We won’t have to wait long to find out, as the second part of the fourth season of “Very Strange Things” will be released on Netflix on July 1. questions that we have left after the first part played out. Some of them were related to the Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the “war” that is coming between Vecna and the Hawkins children. Let’s hope Victor gets his day in the sun.