Will Rings Of Power show Gil-Galad’s death at the hands of Sauron?

As a man who had survived a terrible world War and had seen a lot of suffering and trauma, Tolkien was not afraid to write about terrible deaths in his stories. In many modern TV shows and movies, it has become a theme that the main characters of the story, really important characters, never die, surviving to the end. However, this was not the case in Tolkien’s works. In fact, it was quite the opposite. Part of Tolkien’s life during the First World War included the idea that dying fighting for those you love was an honorable death, and this theme is embodied in many of his noble heroes. Some of the best examples of this include the deaths of Thorin, Fili and Kili, sons of the Durin line, in The Hobbit. And, of course, in The Lord of the Rings, there is Boromir, the son of Gondor, who redeemed himself at the very end by dying to save Merry and Pippin.

Now that Amazon’s “Rings of Power” series has recently been launched, fans are starting to wonder which epic deaths will be featured in the series and which heroic characters will be lost along the way. There are obvious characters like Galadriel, Elrond and Sauron (or at least his spirit and dark power) who will definitely not die during the Rings of Power. Viewers already know that these characters must survive because they play important roles in the later “Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings” stories. However, in the upcoming series there are also a number of new characters who do not have such constancy, such characters as Bronwyn, Arondir, arnogy Nori. In particular, one character that has attracted the attention of many fans is Gil—galad, and the question of whether the series will explore his gruesome demise.

In a sense, some viewers have already seen the death of Gil-Galad, although they may not have known about it. During the prologue of Peter Jackson’s film adaptation of The Brotherhood of the Ring, fans can recall an epic battle scene in which an army of elves storms Sauron, and the ring is eventually cut off by Isildur, armed with Anduril. Gil-galad is actually in this scene, as the battle is the Last Alliance.

The last alliance was a 7-year war in which Gil-galad and his host of elves fought alongside Elendil and his army of humans to contain Sauron and his forces from beyond the gates of Mordor, where he fled to regain his strength. after his last defeat. In this prologue, Gil-galad can be seen fighting alongside Elrond in blue and gold armor, and he was defeated just before Isildur took off the ring. According to Tolkien’s original books, Gil-galad and Elendil managed to defeat Sauron. They overcame his physical body, so that only his dark essence remained intact, so Isildur was able to cut the ring in the first place. But, unfortunately, their wounds were so serious that Gil-galad later died from his wounds.

In Tolkien’s works there are two stories or depictions of Gil-galad’s death. The first story appears in The Lord of the Rings in a poem translated by Bilbo Baggins in Rivendell:

“A long time ago he rode away, / and where he dwells, no one can say, / for his star fell into the darkness, / in Mordor, where the shadows are.”

This is a reference to the fall of Gil-galad in the Last Alliance. The star falling into darkness is a visual description of his life and the light fading in the world, the once noble king, now extinct. This is confirmed in more detail in the script that Gandalf reads in the ancient archives of Minas Tirith. Here Isildur wrote in the report on the capture of the ring:

“I do not know what evil he says, but I have drawn a copy of him here so that it does not disappear irrevocably. Perhaps the ring lacks the warmth of Sauron’s hand, which was black and yet burned like fire, and so Gil-galad was destroyed.

It is clear that Gil-galad dies a terrible death, scorched by the fiery hand of Sauron in a fierce battle. But since Gil-galad has already been seen in several trailers for “Rings of Power” and is set to become a prominent character, people are wondering how far his story will go. Due to the compressed timeline of the series, it is unclear whether the series will reach the Battle of the Last Alliance.

There is a possibility that this fateful battle may be a vision that Galadriel saw in the initial teaser trailers, elves soaring in the red sky, pierced with arrows and spears. But many believe that the series is unlikely to go that far, at least during the first season. It may be something that’s in development a little further down the line, but if it is, viewers will probably have to wait quite a while to see it.