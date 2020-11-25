Will receive 80 million doses of Oxford vaccine by February

This Tuesday (24th), sources close to Oxford and Astrazeneca claim that the federal government reached an agreement to bring 80 million doses of the covid-19 vaccine to Brazil by February. Last Monday (23), the Ministry of Health, Fundação Oswaldo Cruz and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) met with representatives from Oxford and AstraZeneca to request authorization for emergency use of the immunizer in the country.

From the same meeting, the agreement between the federal government and the institutions responsible for the vaccine emerged. According to Veja, the immunizer would be manufactured in a national unit, but if the factory is not ready in time to deliver this quantity of doses, they will be imported. The informant revealed that 40 million of them would arrive in early January; and the other 40 million in February.

Currently, it is expected that both the Oxford vaccine and CoronaVac, developed by the partnership between Chinese institutions and the Butantan Institute – and already in Brazil -, will be approved by Anvisa by December. From there, it is up to the state and municipal governments to carry out their respective vaccination campaigns for collective immunization.

How is the Oxford vaccine?

As a result of the partnership between the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, both from the United Kingdom, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, as it was named, uses an adenovirus found in harmless chimpanzees in humans to immunize against the new Coronavirus. This version of the virus has been genetically modified and carries an identifier for covid-19 – more specifically, the spike protein, characteristic of the pandemic virus.

This week, both institutions announced that ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 achieved 90% effectiveness in phase 3 of the clinical trials, conducted on 24,000 volunteers in Brazil, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Considering its more conventional method, the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine can be stored at higher temperatures, between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, facilitating distribution and storage. From November 30th to December 11th, Anvisa inspectors will investigate and get to know the laboratories responsible for producing the inputs of the main vaccine candidates in Brazil.



