Will Race With Spacecraft On The Moon Surface

According to the announcement made today, two companies, Lunar Outpost and Moon Mark, formed a partnership to race spacecraft on the lunar surface. The race will be held in 2021, if everything goes well.

Lunar Outpost, an aerospace engineering company, has created a project that we can only see in science fiction movies. The company made a deal with another company called ‘Moon Mark’. The project that will become concrete with the agreement of these two companies will allow us to see two spacecraft racing on the lunar surface in 2021.

Moon Mark, an entertainment and education company founded in the state of Nevada in the United States, will find a place in SpaceX’s Intuitive Machines Nova-C landing vehicle, which will be sent to space with the Falcon 9 rocket. Two spacecraft that will race on the lunar surface will be developed by Lunar Outpost.

The designs of the vehicles will be determined by the competition:

According to the statement, the two spacecraft developed will be ‘the fastest vehicles to land on the lunar surface’. When the vehicles land on the Moon, they will start the race on a predetermined race route. This race can be watched with high resolution images sent to Earth. Thus, one of the things we see in science fiction movies will become more real.

The design of the racing cars that will race on the Moon is currently unclear. However, the designs of the vehicles will be determined in a competition supported by Moon Mark worldwide. The vehicle design of the winning student team will compete in this contest where students from the school will participate.

When you first read the name Lunar Outpost around, it might seem familiar to you in some way. Because the company found its place in the statement made by NASA last week. NASA announced 4 companies that will collect rock samples on the lunar surface and the amount of money these companies will receive. The amount of money Lunar Outpost will receive was announced as $ 1.



