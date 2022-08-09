Will “Quantum Mania” become the darkest movie about Ant-Man?

Ant-Man movies are usually the lightest and freshest films in the Marvel cinematic universe. For the first few minutes of the original film, Paul Rudd wears a pink Baskin-Robbins uniform. The tone can be described as “A fish named Wanda is dating Honey, I have reduced the children.” The first film is a dynamic farce revolving around a robbery, and the second film is a madcap crime game in the style of Elmore Leonard, revolving around a reduced laboratory the size of a briefcase. There are some poignant dramatic moments in the franchise—from how Scott Lang plunged into the Quantum world to save his daughter, to Hank Pym’s touching reunion with his wife Janet decades after she was presumed dead—but director Peyton Reed is keen to keep it that way. light with an abundance of silly jokes, such as Scott’s close-up magic and Louis’ rambling anecdotes.

In the next issue of the superhero’s solo series “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania”, viewers are expecting another lighthearted comedy. But Marvel can quickly attract the attention of fans with this movie. Released on February 17, 2023, Quantumania will be the first part of the fifth phase of the MCU. Its silly-sounding name may be wrong. Based on the plot details that Marvel has revealed so far, the Ant-Man triquel may take an unexpectedly dark turn. The first image shown at Comic-Con has not yet been published online for the general public, but according to reports, it creates something similar. Quantumania is being created as another fun, lighthearted comic game in the spirit of its predecessors. This time Scott wrote a memoir about his role in saving the universe called “Careful Little Guy,” and he went on a book tour to promote them. But this little guy will have to face his most terrible opponent to date.

The fact that Kang the Conqueror is the main villain of the film hints at a darker story than fans expect in Quantumania. Kang is one of the most formidable antagonists in the entire Marvel Comics universe. After his debut in the finale of the first season of Loki in his version of “The One Who Stays”, Kang is positioned as the next big MCU villain the size of Thanos. He will be the main villain in the next Avengers movie, “Kang Dynasty,” in which a time-traveling villain will torment all of Earth’s most powerful heroes. Given that every hero in the MCU is going to join forces to resist his wrath, there is no way Kang can be defeated by Ant-Man and Wasp alone in their next solo campaign. This is a movie that should show moviegoers how strong Kang is before he fights the reformed Avengers in the next stage.

It is reported that Quantumania is a new adventure set in the quantum world. This may finally explain what this bubble city is—maybe it’s Kang’s lair. The role of Cassie Lang, aged due to a time jump in The Finale, was remade with a larger star: Catherine Newton. She promises to take on her own superhero mantle—Growth or Stinger, depending on the comic book storyline Marvel Studios will follow—in the triquel. Along with Kate Bishop and America Chavez, Cassie will be another addition to the ever-growing list of Young MCU Avengers.

All these details seem to be evidence of another standard action movie from comics. But Marvel can intentionally mislead fans. “Quantum Mania” will certainly begin as a traditional Ant-Man movie in the style of its predecessors, but with the advent of Kang, it can take a painful turn. There are even rumors that Kang will kill Ant-Man to establish the threat he poses in front of his arch villain from several films. He may not actually kill Ant-Man—that seems pretty bold for the MCU—but he can kill a main character like Hope or Hank to show how strong he is.

In recent projects, Marvel is exploring darker territory. John Walker beat Flag-Smasher to death with Captain America’s shield and managed to convince himself that he had done the right thing. Wanda Maximoff went into full villain mode and destroyed the Masters of Mystical Arts and a list of Illuminati from another universe. Jane Foster died of cancer, and Gorr, the butcher god, frightened all the Asgardian children whom he kidnapped and imprisoned in the black and white wasteland. It is clear that the MCU does not shy away from the darker and more creepy storylines in the brave new world of the “Saga of the Multiverse”. Perhaps the producers are still using Kang to kill Ant-Man.

Quantum mania may turn out to be the opposite of “Thor: Ragnarok”. When Taika Waititi was hired to direct the third solo outing of “God of Thunder,” he brought much-needed levity and humor to the bleak franchise. The third solo film about Ant-Man can use a completely opposite approach, leaving frivolity in the rearview mirror and plunging headlong into darkness.