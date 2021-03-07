Will power fail if electric cars take to the streets of Brazil?

“We rained in the wet” when we say that 2020 was a harmful year for many sectors, but some data bring some encouragement to the country. This is the case of our national energy matrix, which, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, is 83% represented by renewable energy sources – hydroelectric, wind, biomass, solar and biogas.

In this context, the solar energy market accelerated in a very visible way in Brazil last year: a survey by the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar) reveals that the power generation system has tripled its activity in one year, with growth of 45% in the last semester. At the same time, the sale of electric cars around here has also started to pick up pace.

But would we be “without electricity” or would we pay more for it if our fleet of passenger cars migrated from fossil fuels to electric energy?

The agenda of the national energy matrix permeates the discussions of many segments, such as electric vehicles, which we have been looking at here at TecMundo in recent weeks. It is normal to have doubts, myths and truths about the subject and we cannot be frivolous.

The fact is that not only do the conditions exist for this modal to prosper in terms of infrastructure, we already see an expansion

In other words, Brazil has viable means of expanding its fleet of electric cars, powered by solar stations and derivatives, without this causing a collapse in our energy system. In all, we have 3 GW of installed power on solar panels on the roofs of homes and businesses, with 255 thousand photovoltaic systems that supply energy to 400 thousand consumer units – according to the Brazilian Association of Distributed Generation (ABGD).

Clean and safe energy

Also according to data from the federal government on our energy outlook in 2020, the Brazilian matrix is ​​led by hydropower (63.9%), followed by wind (8.6%), biomass (8.4%) and solar (1.4%).

In 2019, Brazil exceeded the goal of installed capacity – total energy that can be produced, according to inspection by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) – with an increase of more than 7 thousand MW. In total, we have more than 170 thousand MW of inspected power. For André Pepitone, general director of Aneel, this result guarantees the security of energy supply in the country.