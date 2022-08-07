Will Poulter will play Cal Kestis in the game Jedi: Fallen Order

Will Poulter is discussing the possibility of joining the Star Wars universe as Cal Kestis from Jedi: Fallen Order or another character. Fallen Order by EA and Respawn was released in 2019 and is considered one of the best Star Wars video games of the last decade. A sequel titled Jedi: Survivor is already in development and should be released in 2023. The first game takes place five years after the events of Episode III and Order 66. Search for holocrons and fight Sith Inquisitors.

Thanks to the supporting roles of Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian and the appearance of bounty hunter Cade Bane in The Book of Boba Fett, previously animated characters recently debuted on the small screen. Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi continued this trend by introducing the Rebel Grand Inquisitor alongside the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. Given his place on the Star Wars timeline, many fans thought Obi-Wan Kenobi would serve as the perfect vehicle for Cal Kestis’ live debut. Although this never happened, there are still rumors about an occasional appearance in Andor or other upcoming projects.

In a recent interview with The Movie Dweeb on YouTube, Will Poulter talked about traveling to a galaxy far, far away. When asked about the physical similarities between him and Cal Kestis from Fallen Order (a character and, in turn, a game he is not familiar with), the 29-year-old said he would like to join the Star Wars universe. Read what he said below:

“I would definitely not refuse. I mean, I was a big Star Wars fan growing up. I remember wearing a brown bathrobe and getting a lightsaber (made of neon-colored cardboard wrapping tube).”

After notable roles in Survivor and franchises such as The Chronicles of Narnia and The Maze Runner, Poulter will make his Marvel Cinematic universe debut as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3. It is expected that his stay in the MCU will go beyond the third (and possibly last) Marvel Studios film by James Gunn, it is not difficult to imagine that Poulter could continue working with Disney on his other high-profile franchise. Being a kid who played Jedi as a kid, playing as an adult will definitely fulfill some childhood dreams.

While Poulter’s talent will benefit Star Wars, Cal Kestis may not be right for him. The best candidate for the role of Cal Kestis — and the one that fans most demand — is undoubtedly Cameron Monaghan, who voiced and voiced The Fallen Order. It seems unlikely that Disney/Lucasfilm would prefer Poulter to Monaghan, as it would upset a lot of gamers. In addition, Disney may seek to preserve the story of Cal Kestis in the upcoming sequel “Jedi: Survivor”. Suffice it to say that a cameo in Andor or elsewhere risks distracting from the narrative and/or violating the canon.