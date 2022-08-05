Will Poulter spotted kissing model Bobby T after Florence Pugh’s rumored affair: see PDA Photo

Will Poulter, Bobby T. and Florence Pugh. Shutterstock(3)

A new love? Almost four months after Will Poulter and Florence Pugh denied rumors of a relationship, the “Survivor” actor was photographed in a cozy atmosphere with Bobby T.

Poulter, 29, and the model were spotted earlier this month walking hand-in-hand in West Hollywood, California. After the couple, both dressed in identical black tracksuits, walked down the street together, they stopped to pick up a PDA and kissed.

Neither the star of We’re the Millers nor the native of Ireland spoke about their promising romance anymore. However, their meeting took place a few months after he sparked rumors of an affair with the 26-year-old “Don’t Worry, Darling” star.

Poulter and Pugh, who played one of the main roles in the 2019 TV series Solstice, convinced fans that they were together after photos of the couple making a trip to Ibiza together appeared. The Hawkeye graduate, who has been dating Zach Braff since 2019, quickly denied the rumors in May.

“Oooooh. Man. This is already getting a little silly. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a meter away [so in the original] from us in every photo, but were artfully cut/framed to make it look different,” Pugh wrote in her Instagram story. time. “You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many frames and Archie [Madekwe’s] hands at his sides.”

She continued: “Thank you for saying we look sexy, it doesn’t mean we do sexy. …Regardless of your opinion about who I should or shouldn’t be with, in the end, if you compliment someone, troll another person, you’re just bullying. There is literally no need to be terrible online — there is no need. Think about what you are writing. Think about who it affects.”

Actor The maze runner, who previously dated Yasmin Scott, is also preparing to join the Marvel cinematic universe with his long-awaited role in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3. (The film is scheduled to be released in May 2023.)

“There were some issues related to physical fitness for the character,” Poulter teased Us Weekly last month about gaining weight to play Adam Warlock in the franchise. “I don’t dare to talk about it just because I don’t know what it looks like yet. So I’m a little nervous to say anything until I see it, because I don’t even know if what I did or what I went through worked.”

He added: “But I will say that I was incredibly well supported and I couldn’t get more help with diet and the necessary workouts. That was the key. Of course, it’s not something I left and did myself.”