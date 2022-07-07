Will Osprey Says Kenny Omega Prevented His AEW Debut in 2021

Will Osprey and Kenny Omega are not preparing for the main event level program, but you wouldn’t have guessed it, judging by the war of words between them lately. During the build of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Omega took several veiled shots at Osprey, continuing a dispute that has been going on for the better part of three years.

Both men, when they are healthy, can claim to be the best professional wrestlers on the planet, and both men will be right on some nights. When Omega left NJPW in 2019, he says he knew the company would go to Osprey and Jay White as the best gaijin wrestlers in the promotion. In a recent interview with Fightful, he said that he prefers the way Switchblade has worked over the past few years, while stating that Ospray “has a list of 20 very easily forgotten five-star matches.”

Osprey was at the Wrestle Inn show recently and was asked about these specific comments from Omega. “He’s only doing this because… he needs to try to save face. You have clearly seen his true face. He wanted to bury me…” The NJPW star continued with a somewhat shocking revelation. “Even talking about AEW affairs, it’s only because after that I hang out with guys and we all smoke and talk shit, and apparently there were rumors that I was supposed to be [at AEW], for example, a year ago. I was just doing something from the Forbidden Door. But someone blocked it. And it doesn’t take two and two to figure out who it is…” Then Will explained why, in his opinion, Omega has problems with him. “It all started back in 2019, it was Kenny’s last match, and I think he wanted [Kota] Ibushi was there… and I fucking blew Ibushi’s brains out [in our match earlier in the night]. And he’s, like, freaking mad at me.”

If Omega was just another wrestler in AEW, then perhaps Osprey’s comments would be less valid. But Omega is the executive vice president of All Elite Wrestling and one of the founders of the company. Most likely, if he didn’t want someone to work with the promotion, then they wouldn’t work with the promotion either. Osprey himself seems to indicate that what he heard was a rumble, but, as he claims, it’s not too difficult to put two and two together either.

This is not a performer who adheres to the boundaries of NJPW. Osprey fights almost everyone, always and in all promotions. Omega even criticized him for this during a conversation with Fightful, noting that Jay White spent more time trying to rebuild NJPW, instead of doing indie and spinning fireworks in gyms. It’s hard to believe that he wouldn’t have worked at AEW if the opportunity had presented itself. Part of it may be work, as always, but there seems to be a real feud between Omega and Osprey. If fans haven’t been thrilled with AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II yet, a potential match between these two rivals should change that. Osprey says they are not striving for anything, but since when have personal claims prevented wrestlers from making money?

