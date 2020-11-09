Will of the Wisps runs at 6K and 60 fps on Xbox Series X

On Friday, the developer Moon Studios revealed the main specifications of the next-gen version of Ori and the Will of the Wisps. With improvements to the Xbox Series S, Xbox Series S and PC, the game promises to have a substantial visual and performance improvement, delivering the best possible performance for the new consoles and graphics cards.

On the Xbox Series X, the game will come with resolution locked at 4K and constant 120 fps, with the option of supersampling at 6K and 60 fps. In the Series S, the visual configuration will be 1080p (Full HD) at 120 fps, with an amazing 4K mode running at 60 stable fps. On both consoles, the game will be compatible with Smart Delivery, in addition to having fast load times, instant startup and audio with dynamic range.

On the PC, Ori and the Will of the Wisps will have adjustments for all types of specifications, with high and low quality audio and video options, even allowing the selection of the highest frame rate and the best resolution achieved. The minimum and recommended requirements have not yet been released.

On all platforms, the Ori and the Blind Forest sequel will also feature quick access menus, performance and polish improvements, additional bug fixes and crashes involving crash and game physics.

The next-gen version of Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be released alongside the Xbox Series S / X on November 10. Players who have the game in the current generation will have a free upgrade to the new generation.



