Will not have special characters other than Spider-Man

From Crystal Dynamics they assure that Marvel’s Avengers will have a lot of content after its launch, but none else will be exclusive apart from Spider-Man.

Although now the noise is less, a few days ago there was a great stir due to the news of the exclusivity of Spider-Man in the version of Marvel’s Avengers -which we have already played- of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Our friend and neighbor Arachnid will only be available on Sony consoles, for a rights issue, but that did not prevent the Xbox gamers community from feeling aggrieved, and therefore, from Crystal Dynamics they have wanted to clarify that in addition to Spider-Man, there will be no more exclusive characters.

There will be more content, but not exclusive

This has been assured by Scott Amos, one of the heads of the study, to IGN Japan. “Spider-Man is the only character we’re going to do this with,” Amos said. More resounding was Amos by giving an alternative to all players who want to enjoy Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers. “For those who want to play as Spider-Man, you have the option to do so on PlayStation,” he said.

The news of the exclusivity of Spider-Man continued with a statement from Imran Khan, former of Game Informer and now in Kinda Funny Games, who assured that “if you go crazy with this, save energy for next year, because it will be a marathon of being disappointed “, alluding to the fact that Sony is securing a considerable amount of exclusive content in different cross-platform games.

However, and speaking of various platforms, he was more open to doing it about cross play between consoles, stating that it is something that is on the table. The crossplay, as well as several characters in addition to the aforementioned Spider-Man and Hawkeye, also announced, are just a few of many things to add to Marvel’s Avengers after its launch. Those plans also include content for the story, as Crystal Dynamics wants it to be permanently expanded to always give players a reason to continue playing not only cooperative multiplayer, but also single player.

Marvel’s Avengers will arrive next September 4 to PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC, and later to PS5 and Xbox Series X.



