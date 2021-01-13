Will mute chats if you can’t answer at that time

Despite the controversy generated by the changes in its privacy conditions, WhatsApp does not stop working on new functions that users like. So much so, that through WaBetaInfo, a new function has been released that has been baptized with the name of Read Later.

Until now, the popular messaging application offers the option to silence a WhatsApp chat or group from the settings if we do not want to be disturbed by notifications of new messages from those conversations for a certain time. In addition, it is also possible to archive a chat or mark some of our conversations as unread despite having seen the new messages.

However, it seems that we want to make it much easier to mark a chat to read later and also to be automatically silenced so that we are not disturbed at certain times of the day when we cannot answer WhatsApp messages.

New feature lets you automatically archive and mute WhatsApp chats

As shown in the filtered images, what the Read later function will do is allow a chat to be archived to attend to messages later and notifications are automatically silenced. That is, the chat in question will be archived, as we can do right now, but also, it will be automatically silenced so that notifications of that conversation do not reach us.

Currently, when archiving a chat, notifications are not muted. What’s more, the moment we receive another message from an archived conversation, the chat is displayed again on the chat screen instead of remaining as archived. This operation is going to change and therefore, the moment a chat is archived to be read later, it will be automatically silenced so that no more notifications are received and it will remain so until the user can attend it.

However, it will be possible to send the archived chat to the main window manually when we want to attend the received messages and answer them. In this case, the chat will be activated again and we will once again receive notifications of it as normal.

Taking into account that some images of this function have already been filtered, it is possible that it will soon be available for users subscribed to the WhatsApp beta and that it will soon be able to reach the whole world through the official version for iOS and Android devices.