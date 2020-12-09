Will Morbius be in the new Spider-Man movie?

Fans have wondered if Morbius could be in the new Spider-Man movie.

We recently told you in La Verdad Noticias that the new Spider-Man film is recruiting some of its most important characters from the previous sagas for this new version starring Tom Holland. However, the progress of the next film “Morbius” led by Jared Leto, has left a great intrigue among fans.

Many claim that Morbius could be in the recent “multiverse” of Peter Parker, despite the fact that the film starring Jared actually belongs to Sony Pictures and not the Disney MCU.

The spin-off of the Spider-Man universe will have the participation of Vulture (Michael Keaton), who is also one of the villains in “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, that has created many doubts among fans of the films and comics of Marvel.

Will Jared Leto be part of the Spider-Man cast?

During an interview in Japan to promote Mobius, singer and actor Jared Leto hinted at his possible entry into the next Spider-Man movie. The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman said his character will play a major role in an “expanding universe,” which probably refers to the Spider-Verse.

“In the movie, I play a new Marvel character trying to cure his lifelong blood design with experimental science,” he explained.

“In the process, I become a living vampire. That’s a bit about what’s going on, and I think it’s going to be fun and I can’t wait for you to see it. It’s an exciting role in an expanding universe, there’s a lot to look forward to, “Leto stated.

Morbius will hit theaters on March 19, 2021, and after Jared’s words, fans have already created various theories that the possible merger that Sony and Marvel Studios could at some point make, to join Spider-Man with the role from Leto. Would you like to see Morbius in the next Spider-Man movie?



