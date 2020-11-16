Will Monica Raymund finally be in the next episode?

The Chicago Fire’s ninth season is just around the corner. The action drama series will return to NBC on Wednesday, November 11.

Will Gabriela Dawson be on Chicago Fire season 9?

The short answer? Probably not. Now a medical worker in Puerto Rico, Raymund’s character Gabriela Dawson, once known as the paramedic in charge of Ambulance 61 and the ex-wife of Matthew Casey, appears to be stepping out of all things Chicago. But that doesn’t mean he can’t or won’t return to the Chicago Fire.

As we previously reported, Raymund has already reappeared in the series, returning for the season 8 midseason finale, so you never know what will happen next.

Regardless, it doesn’t look like Monica Raymund will be returning to the popular series any time soon, which means probably not in season 9. As reported by TV Line, the talented actress is trying out new projects for size as she has moved on to what the actress calls her “dream role” starring in Starz’s crime drama Hightown. Still, we should never say never.

The reality is that Raymund could return to the Windy City and reprise her role as Gabriela Dawson at some point in the future. In an interview, Raymund hinted at the possibility when asked about her role in Chicago Fire, and said she might even be open to directing an episode in the future.

“Actually, I don’t know. I’m open to it. It might be like a big party. [Laughs] I might not be able to concentrate. I just want to hang out with my friends.”

So far, however, Monica Raymund has yet to reveal if and when she will appear on the series, but as of now, it does not appear that she will be present in the next season. Chicago Fire Season 9 officially begins on November 11.



