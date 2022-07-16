Will Miss Marvel join the X-Men or the Avengers?

Warning: Spoilers for episode 6 of “Miss Marvel”.

The ending of Miss Marvel makes the role of an Avenger or a member of the X-Men a real possibility for her future MCU. A shocking moment in the season finale of her Disney+ finale linked the character of Iman Vellani to the interpretation of the X-Men in the MCU. According to Bruno Carrelli, Kamala’s DNA contains a genetic “mutation”.

Bruno’s choice of words in the 6th episode of “Miss Marvel” put an end to speculation about the true origin of Kamala Khan’s powers. Since Marvel completely changed Kamala’s non-human origins and abilities, it was unclear exactly how Marvel planned to explain her abilities. At first it seemed that her connection with the genie was behind all this, but apparently the answer was a little more complicated. Now it became clear that Kamala’s hidden X-gene was activated by her bracelet. So, thanks to Miss Marvel’s big discovery, the main MCU now has its very first mutant.

Kamala Khan’s mutant status raises questions about what the studio plans to do with her after she teams up with Carol and Monica in “Miracles.” Before the show, she was considered a prime candidate for the MCU’s Young Avengers team, but now she has also become a potential recruit for the MCU’s first X-Men cast. After all, she has the X gene and the ideal age. The X-Men started out as a team consisting of students from the Charles Xavier School for Gifted Youth, so Kamala could fit in well with this group. And while making her X-Men would be a departure from the comics, it would provide the roster with at least one pre-established MCU character. But although it is important to note that Ms. Marvel offers Kamala an invitation to the X-Men team, this does not limit her opportunities in any way. Her future is still wide open.

Why did the MCU choose Miss Marvel as the First mutant

Since Ms. Marvel is a non—human in the comics, turning Vellani’s character into the first MCU mutant was a great way for Marvel to make a really shocking discovery that will show how the X-Men will work in the MCU. Most likely, it was not so much about Ms. Marvel taking a place on the X-Men list, as about laying the foundation for the MCU’s interpretation of this extremely important corner of the Marvel universe. In addition to discovering a confusing connection to the Marvel comics entourage that correctly explains Kamala’s new abilities, the big reveal explains why the X-Men haven’t appeared yet. It would seem that instead of just discovering their mutant abilities during adulthood, their abilities should be revealed by cosmic energy.

At this point, at least, it’s obvious that Bruno’s “mutation” line has huge implications for the future of the X-Men, but it’s hard to say how much it will matter in terms of what happens next for Kamala. After all, Marvel may have no intention of combining her with the X-Men, especially since they have many other famous X-Men heroes that they might want to add to the team. Perhaps Kamala will follow in the footsteps of mutants like Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver, who had closer ties with the Avengers than ever with the X-Men.