Will Messi and Neymar appear in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

According to claims, Messi and Neymar will be added to the game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which will be released in the coming weeks.

There is very little time left before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, one of the long-awaited players of 2022. Activision will present the newest game in the Call of Duty series to players on October 28. Of course, as the release date approaches, the number of claims against it increases significantly.

A new detail about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is of interest to football fans. Because TheGhostOfHope, known for his leaks about the series, recently announced that Messi and Neymar, who are already wearing PSG jerseys, will be added to the game as cameramen.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 application for Messi and Neymar

Twitter user TheGhostOfHope shared a list of operatives who will be added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which will be released in the coming weeks. Accordingly, the list includes such popular names in the football world as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Pogba.

Although this leak has been on the agenda for a short time due to the popularity of both the Call of Duty series and the players in question, it should be noted that there is no clear explanation for this at the moment. However, it should be noted that the series has previously collaborated with many celebrities, such as Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Pete Davidson and Jack Harlow. Therefore, it is not surprising if such a situation becomes a reality.

Other than that, TheGhostOfHope’s Twitter post doesn’t contain any details about why the players involved will be added to the game. However, it is worth remembering that the World Cup is ahead. If this statement is true, it will probably be related to the upcoming football tournament.

Some upcoming unreleased Operators for #ModernWarfareII Aksel

Connor

Klaus

Luna

Messi

Neymar

Pogba

Roze

Reyes

Gromsco pic.twitter.com/zkzpPH8P57 — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 9, 2022

The system requirements of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are as follows:

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 3570 / AMD Ryzan 5 1600X

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470.

Video memory: 3 GB

RAM: 16 GB of RAM

Storage space: 25 GB

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Suggested

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Risen 7 1800X

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Video memory: 3 GB

RAM: 16 GB of RAM

Storage space: 25 GB

Sound Card: DirectX compatible